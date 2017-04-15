Portland Trail Blazers (41-41) at Golden State Warriors (67-15)

Tip-Off: Sunday, April 16, 2017, – 12:30 PM PDT

Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

TV: ABC Radio: 95.7 The Game

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Portland Trail Blazers (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Damian Lillard (22.4, 4.0, 6.2)

SG: C.J. McCollum (15.9, 2.6, 2.8)

SF: Maurice Harkless (7.4, 3.7, 0.9)

PF: Noah Vonleh (3.9, 4.4, 0.4)

C: Meyers Leonard (5.7, 3.9, 0.8)

Head Coach: Terry Stotts (career: 338-355, 0.488)

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (22.8, 4.4, 6.8)

SG: Klay Thompson (19.1, 3.3, 2.3)

SF: Kevin Durant (27.2, 7.2, 3.8)

PF: Draymond Green (9.0, 6.8, 4.1)

C: Zaza Pachulia (7.0, 6.0, 1.3)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 207-39, 0.841)

Injury Report

Trail Blazers: Ed Davis (shoulder) is out, Festus Ezeli (knee) is out, Jusuf Nurkic (leg) is questionable.

Warriors: Kevon Looney (hip) is doubtful, Matt Barnes (ankle) is out.

Previous Matchups

Warriors at Trail Blazers, on January 29, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Trail Blazers 113-111 at the Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: WARRIORS (41-7) ESCAPE WITH 113-111 WIN OVER PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (20-28)

Game Notes

Follow @zoe_lu

Follow @brandonchan