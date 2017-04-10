Utah Jazz (49-31) at Golden State Warriors (66-14)

Tip-Off: Monday, April 10, 2017, – 7:30 PM PDT

Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

TV: NBC Sports BA Radio: 95.7 The Game

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Utah Jazz (PPG, RPG, APG)

Head Coach: Quin Snyder (career: 127-117, 0.520)

PG: Dante Exum (5.5, 1.8, 2.1)

SG: Gordon Hayward (15.7, 4.2, 3.4)

SF: Joe Ingles (5.4, 2.4, 2.0)

PF: Boris Diaw (8.6, 4.4, 3.5)

C: Rudy Gobert (9.2, 9.8, 1.1)

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (22.8, 4.4, 6.8)

SG: Patrick McCaw (3.8, 1.4, 1.1)

SF: Kevin Durant (27.2, 7.2, 3.8)

PF: Draymond Green (9.0, 6.8, 4.1)

C: Zaza Pachulia (7.0, 6.0, 1.3)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 206-38, 0.844)

Injury Report

Jazz: Derrick Favors (knee) is out, Gordon Hayward (quadricep) is questionable, George Hill (groin) is questionable, Rodney Hood (knee) is out, Raul Neto (ankle) is out.

Warriors: Stephen Curry (knee) is probable, Klay Thompson (rest) is out, Kevon Looney (hip) is doubtful, Matt Barnes (ankle) is out.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes