Utah Jazz (49-31) at Golden State Warriors (66-14)
Tip-Off: Monday, April 10, 2017, – 7:30 PM PDT
Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA
TV: NBC Sports BA Radio: 95.7 The Game
Projected Starting Lineups:
Utah Jazz (PPG, RPG, APG)
Head Coach: Quin Snyder (career: 127-117, 0.520)
PG: Dante Exum (5.5, 1.8, 2.1)
SG: Gordon Hayward (15.7, 4.2, 3.4)
SF: Joe Ingles (5.4, 2.4, 2.0)
PF: Boris Diaw (8.6, 4.4, 3.5)
C: Rudy Gobert (9.2, 9.8, 1.1)
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (22.8, 4.4, 6.8)
SG: Patrick McCaw (3.8, 1.4, 1.1)
SF: Kevin Durant (27.2, 7.2, 3.8)
PF: Draymond Green (9.0, 6.8, 4.1)
C: Zaza Pachulia (7.0, 6.0, 1.3)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 206-38, 0.844)
Injury Report
Jazz: Derrick Favors (knee) is out, Gordon Hayward (quadricep) is questionable, George Hill (groin) is questionable, Rodney Hood (knee) is out, Raul Neto (ankle) is out.
Warriors: Stephen Curry (knee) is probable, Klay Thompson (rest) is out, Kevon Looney (hip) is doubtful, Matt Barnes (ankle) is out.
Previous Matchups
- Jazz at Warriors On December 20, 2016, the Warriors defeat the Jazz 104-74 at Oracle ArenaFINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: WARRIORS (25-4) WITH ANOTHER BLOWOUT, THIS TIME THE UTAH JAZZ (18-11), 104-74
- Jazz at Trail Blazers, on April 8, 2017, the Trail Blazers defeated the Jazz 101-86 at the Moda Center. Utah Jazz lose to Portland Trail Blazers 101-86 as Lillard scores 59
- Warriors at Pelicans On April 8, 2017, the Warriors outlast the Pelicans for a 123-101 vicotry. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: Iguodala And Friends Jolt Warriors (66-14) Past New Orleans Pelicans (33-46), 123-101