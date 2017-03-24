Sacramento Kings (27-44) at Golden State Warriors (57-14)
Tip-Off: Friday, March 24, 2017, – 7:30 PM PDT
Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA
TV: CSNBA Radio: 95.7 The Game
Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive
Projected Starting Lineups:
Sacramento Kings (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Darren Collison (12.7, 2.6, 4.8)
SG: Buddy Hield (9.7, 3.0, 1.3)
SF: Garrett Temple (5.0, 1.9, 1.6)
PF: Willie Cauley-Stein (7.2, 4.5, 0.7)
C: Kosta Koufos (5.7, 4.9, 0.4)
Head Coach: Dave Joerger (career: 174-143, 0.549)
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (22.7, 4.4, 6.8)
SG: Klay Thompson (19.0, 3.3, 2.3)
SF: Patrick McCaw (3.9, 1.4, 1.1)
PF: Draymond Green (8.9, 6.8, 4.1)
C: Zaza Pachulia (7.1, 6.0, 1.3)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 197-38, 0.838)
Injury Report
Kings: Rudy Gay (achilles) is out, Malachi Richardson (hamstring) is questionable.
Warriors: Kevin Durant (knee) is out.
Previous Matchups
- Kings at Warriors, on February 15, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Kings 109-86 at Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: WARRIORS (47-9) SPLASH AND SMASH SACRAMENTO KINGS (24-33), 109-86
- Bucks at Kings, on March 23, 2017, the Bucks defeated the Kings 116-98 at the Golden 1 Center. BULLIED BY BUCKS, KINGS UNABLE TO MATCH PLAYOFF INTENSITY
Game Notes
- “Three weeks into his second stint with the Warriors, Matt Barnes has already established himself as one of the team’s more candid players. Asked after practice Thursday about facing Sacramento, which released him last month, Barnes didn’t hold back.
‘I’m trying to kill them,’ said Barnes, whose Warriors host the Kings at 7:30 p.m. Friday. ‘Plain and simple. Things didn’t go well there.'” — Connor Letourneau, San Francisco Chronicle