PREVIEW: Sacramento Kings (27-44) at Golden State Warriors (57-14) — Matt Barnes Locked In, Wants To “Kill ‘Em” By 50
Posted by on March 24, 2017

Sacramento Kings (27-44) at Golden State Warriors (57-14)

Tip-Off: Friday, March 24, 2017, – 7:30 PM PDT

Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

TV: CSNBA Radio: 95.7 The Game

Projected Starting Lineups:

Sacramento Kings (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Darren Collison (12.7, 2.6, 4.8)

SG: Buddy Hield (9.7, 3.0, 1.3)

SF: Garrett Temple (5.0, 1.9, 1.6)

PF: Willie Cauley-Stein (7.2, 4.5, 0.7)

C: Kosta Koufos (5.7, 4.9, 0.4)

Head Coach: Dave Joerger (career: 174-143, 0.549)

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (22.7, 4.4, 6.8)

SG: Klay Thompson (19.0, 3.3, 2.3)

SF: Patrick McCaw (3.9, 1.4, 1.1)

PF: Draymond Green (8.9, 6.8, 4.1)

C: Zaza Pachulia (7.1, 6.0, 1.3)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 197-38, 0.838)

Injury Report

Kings: Rudy Gay (achilles) is out, Malachi Richardson (hamstring) is questionable.

Warriors: Kevin Durant (knee) is out.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes

  • “Three weeks into his second stint with the Warriors, Matt Barnes has already established himself as one of the team’s more candid players. Asked after practice Thursday about facing Sacramento, which released him last month, Barnes didn’t hold back.

    ‘I’m trying to kill them,’ said Barnes, whose Warriors host the Kings at 7:30 p.m. Friday. ‘Plain and simple. Things didn’t go well there.'” — Connor Letourneau, San Francisco Chronicle