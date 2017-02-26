Quantcast
FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: Splash Brothers And McCaw Step Up In Durant’s Absence, Warriors (49-9) Defeat Brooklyn Nets (9-49), 112-95
Posted by on February 26, 2017

ORACLE ARENA, OAKLAND, CA — This is a continuation of the halftime recap of the Brooklyn Nets at the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors held a 62-51 lead at halftime.

Q3: McGawd’in, And A Chef To Close Things Out Again

Both teams punched and counter-punched at the beginning of the third stanza, and Patrick McCaw got a nice two-hand jam down the lane fed by Zaza Pachulia: