ORACLE ARENA, OAKLAND, CA — This is a continuation of the halftime recap of the Los Angeles Clippers at the Golden State Warriors.

The Clippers held a 61-49 lead at halftime.

Q3: Fireworks!!

Stephen Curry missed the technical free throw, but Kevin Durant got a two-hand smash on the left baseline assisted by Zaza Pachulia.

The Warriors forced a shotclock violation, but Austin Rivers reached across a Durant drive with no call, and after this three by Curry…

…Rivers ended up hitting another late trey just before the shotclock buzzer, giving him his fourth triple and the Clips a 66-54 lead.

But Golden State pushed back as Curry found Pachulia wide open for a jumper, and Klay Thompson went up-and-under on a drive to dish to “KD” for a scoop, and Clippers head coach Doc Rivers called the first timeout with 8:48 remaining, LA’s lead cut down to 66-58.

The Warriors kept the momentum going as Durant hit a left corner trey after a J.J. Redick miss.

However, Draymond Green got trampled over by Blake Griffin, but got whistled for his fourth foul and picked up a technical in the process despite Durant doing a good job of calming Green down.

Andre Iguodala stole the ball from Luc M’bah a Moute on a drive, and Thompson found Durant for another swish from the deep left wing.

That cut the Clippers’ lead to 67-64 with 7:48 remaining, with Durant tallying 10 of his 18 points in the quarter.

Steph then stripped Rivers on a double-team with Pachulia, then found KD at the top for three more…

…but referee Scott Foster killed the momentum by calling a technical foul on the Warriors bench as Shaun Livingston was caught celebrating too far in on the baseline.

DeAndre Jordan missed a dunk, though, and Curry found Klay who found Zaza down low for an easy bucket, and the Warriors took the lead, 69-68, with 6:56 to play.

But Jamal Crawford got the step and hit a layup past Durant, and Griffin drew an and-one at the rim on an offensive board by Jordan over KD.

Klay came back with a three over Jordan, thanks to a pick by Pachulia, Curry zoomed past Griffin to leave a two-hand jam for Iguodala after Griffin seemed to have reached in and caused a non-called double-dribble violation, and Thompson curled around a screen for a catch-and-shoot jumper.

But Jordan answered with a pick-and-roll jam delivered by Rivers, only to get smashed back on by Durant with one hand:

Yet, the Clips still got the last word before a timeout as Jordan received a lob and converted with the harm, over KD and slapped by Iguodala.

With 4:05 left, the game was tied, 78-78.

That’s when Curry put his chef hat on.

First, he missed from the right arc, but Iguodala boarded the rebound and re-fed him in the right corner. Steph side-stepped to the left and drilled the triple.

After Rivers answered yet again with his 18th and 19th points on a drive, Curry pulled up for three more over Ray Felton on the right side…

…Crawford got a lob to Jordan again, and Steph ended up faking a spin at the high post against Crawford for an easy lefty scoop:

Durant threw a touchdown pass to Iguodala, who got hit from behind by Griffin…

…and Iguodala also picked up a technical, but Steph went to work again and drew foul shots on a drive, fed JaVale McGee at the rim, who was fouled.

Felton pulled up for a jumper with 38 seconds left to cut the Warriors’ lead to 92-85, but Curry went ballistic, pulling up before Marreese Speights could jump out after going past Felton on the right arc, and Felton ended up hitting Steph on the arm for an and-one:

Felton attacked and drew free throws against Curry with 16.6 seconds to play, but Steph came back with a couple crossovers and hit a leaning triple on the right wing over both Crawford and M’bah a Moute, and that gave him 35 points and Golden State a 99-87 lead:

The Warriors also totaled 50 points in the third quarter.

Q4:

[to be filled in soon!]

dg dunk 101-87

dw 103-87

ai 2/2 105-87

… 105-90

klay 107-90

… sdot runner 109-90

dg to dw left 111-90

jc draw dw 111-90 9:15 111-92

klay 113-92

… 113-94

sdot right base over jj 115-94 8:10

dj miss dw dg, sdot bad pass behind back lefty to klay, bg bad screen ai, klay catch 117-94

jc vs dg 5th pf 117-94 6:55 117-96

… 6:02 timeout 117-96 kerr

stetph back in

117-98

steph 5th 4:56, mo blk by sdot, mo miss 3 buzz, za vs mo 119-98*****

jc to bb 119-100 3:53

kd draw 119-100 121-100 steph sits sdot ic pm kd za

121-102

kd blk vs wes timeout kerr 2:52 121-102 sub out