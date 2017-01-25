Quantcast
PREVIEW: Golden State Warriors (38-7) at Charlotte Hornets (23-22) — Stephen Curry Back For Another Homecoming
Posted by on January 25, 2017

Golden State Warriors (38-7) at Charlotte Hornets (23-22)

Tip-Off: Wednesday, January 25, 2017, – 5:00 PM PDT

Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

TV: CSNBA & ESPN Radio: 95.7 The Game

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (24.6, 4.3, 6.1)

SG: Klay Thompson (21.1, 3.7, 1.9)

SF: Kevin Durant (26.1, 8.5, 4.7)

PF: Draymond Green (10.6, 8.6, 7.6)

C: Zaza Pachulia (5.9, 6.1, 2.0)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 178-31, 0.852)

Charlotte Hornets (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Kemba Walker (23.0, 4.1, 5.4)

SG: Nicolas Batum (14.7, 7.3, 5.9)

SF: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (9.1, 7.5, 1.4)

PF: Marvin Williams (10.7, 5.5, 1.3)

C: Cody Zeller (10.9, 6.6, 1.4)

Head Coach: Steve Clifford (career: 147-144, 0.505)

Injury Report

Warriors: David West (thumb) is out.

Hornets: Jeremy Lamb (foot) is out, Brian Roberts (illness) is questionable.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes