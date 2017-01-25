Golden State Warriors (38-7) at Charlotte Hornets (23-22)
Tip-Off: Wednesday, January 25, 2017, – 5:00 PM PDT
Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
TV: CSNBA & ESPN Radio: 95.7 The Game
Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive
Projected Starting Lineups:
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (24.6, 4.3, 6.1)
SG: Klay Thompson (21.1, 3.7, 1.9)
SF: Kevin Durant (26.1, 8.5, 4.7)
PF: Draymond Green (10.6, 8.6, 7.6)
C: Zaza Pachulia (5.9, 6.1, 2.0)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 178-31, 0.852)
Charlotte Hornets (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Kemba Walker (23.0, 4.1, 5.4)
SG: Nicolas Batum (14.7, 7.3, 5.9)
SF: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (9.1, 7.5, 1.4)
PF: Marvin Williams (10.7, 5.5, 1.3)
C: Cody Zeller (10.9, 6.6, 1.4)
Head Coach: Steve Clifford (career: 147-144, 0.505)
Injury Report
Warriors: David West (thumb) is out.
Hornets: Jeremy Lamb (foot) is out, Brian Roberts (illness) is questionable.
Previous Matchups
- Hornets at Warriors (last season) , on January 4, 2016, The Warriors defeat the Hornets 111-101 at Oracle Arena. FCharlotte Hornets at Golden State Warriors Box Score, January 4, 2016
- Wizards at Hornets, on January 23, 2017, the Wizards defeat the Hornets 1109-99 at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte Hornets Fall to the Washington Wizards at Home, 109-99
- Warriors at Heat, on January 24, 2017, the Heat defeated the Warriros 105-102 at the American Airlines Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: DION WAITERS “SON-SON’S” WARRIORS (38-7), MIAMI HEAT (15-30) SURVIVE, 105-102
Game Notes
-
Good news: #StephCurry goes back home to Charlotte next… #Warriors pic.twitter.com/gEDezIkk29
— LetsGoWarriors (@LetsGoWarriors) January 24, 2017
-
#StephCurry: "that kind of chatter is something I've been asked abt & kind of dealt w since the 1st time I came back to play my rookie year" https://t.co/LPF30ZguG7
— LetsGoWarriors (@LetsGoWarriors) January 25, 2017