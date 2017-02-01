Charlotte Hornets (tbd) at Golden State Warriors (41-7)

Tip-Off: Wednesday, February 01, 2017, – 7:30 PM PDT

Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

TV: ABC Radio: 95.7 The Game

Projected Starting Lineups:

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (25.0, 4.3, 6.1)

SG: Klay Thompson (21.0, 3.7, 1.9)

SF: Kevin Durant (26.1, 8.3, 4.7)

PF: Draymond Green (10.5, 8.4, 7.5)

C: Zaza Pachulia (5.7, 6.0, 2.0)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 181-31, 0.854)

Charlotte Hornets (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Kemba Walker (23.3, 4.2, 5.5)

SG: Nicolas Batum (14.9, 7.4, 6.0)

SF: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (9.3, 7.4, 1.3)

PF: Marvin Williams (11.0, 5.4, 1.3)

C: Cody Zeller (10.9, 6.6, 1.4)

Head Coach: Steve Clifford (career: 147-147, 0.500)

Injury Report

Hornets: Cody Zeller (quad) is questionable, Jeremy Lamb (foot) is questionable, Brian Roberts (illness) is questionable.

Warriors: David West (thumb) is out, Zaza Pachulia (shoulder) is questionable, Stephen Curry (illness) is questionable.

Previous Matchups

Warriors at Hornets , on January 24, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Hornets 113-103 at the Spectrum Center. Durant’s Big Fourth Quarter Leads Dubs Past Hornets

Warriors at Hornets , on January 24, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Hornets 113-103 at the Spectrum Center. Durant's Big Fourth Quarter Leads Dubs Past Hornets

Game Notes

