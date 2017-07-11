THOMAS & MACK CENTER, LAS VEGAS, NV — This is a continuation of the halftime recap of the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves 2017 NBA Summer League matchup.

The Wolves held a 37-29 lead at halftime.

Q3: Stringing Together Buckets (At Last!)

Alex Hamilton started the second half with a bad pass, then Damian Jones got picked on a post-up against Matt Costello, but Jones got his own steal on Marcus Paige, getting fouled on the run-out and hitting both free throws.

Later, Jones got to the line again and converted an and-one against Costello.

Patrick McCaw took Levi Randolph left baseline for an and-one, Jones did well to show on defense on a pick-and-roll at the other end, and Hamilton scored down the left side after a missed three by Paige.

Suddenly, the game was tied, 39-39, but Perry Ellis hit a three.

Bryce Alford started to cook again with a three from the left corner delivered by McCaw, but Jones committed a bad screen, his fifth personal foul (the NBA Summer League limit is ten).

Out of a timeout, Costello made an and-one against Noah Allen, Alford stroked again from the left baseline, but after some empty possessions including a McCaw steal then turnover, Jack Gibbs hit a three for the Wolves.

Bell then found Elgin Cook on a cut, and McCaw found Bell who dribbled in and re-found McCaw from distance, the three-pointer giving the Warriors a 51-50 lead.

McCaw also found Cook, who then found Bell on a cut for an and-one, and the Warriors had a 54-52 lead with 2:27 remaining:

https://twitter.com/warriors/status/884957542090129408/video/1

McCaw dished to Allen on a baseline inbound for a bucket, then McCaw took a missed three the length of the court for a fast break layup, and the quarter ended with the Warriors up, 58-52.

Q4: Stalemate

The Warriors hit another drought and Ennis and Jones threw up missed shots, and a C.J. Williams drive and dish to Costello, after starting the quarter with a three, capped an 8-0 run to give the Wolves a 60-58 lead.

Alex Hamilton hit a three, Marcus Paige answered back with two treys in a row, but after a timeout, Jordan Bell forced a jump ball, won the tip, got his fifth block on a swat of Charles Cooke inside, and McCaw finally ended the long sequence with a triple on the catch from Ennis in transition.

That tied the game at 66-66 with 4:09 to play.

Later, Jones again had a nice show on a pick-and-roll, then forced Ellis into an airball in the paint.

Cooke got a three, but McCaw answered back as Bryce Alford penetrated, lost the ball, got the ball back, and fired over to Patrick from the right arc.

Cooke missed on an attack against McCaw, McCaw got the carom, led the break, and Jones ran the floor and got fouled, then hit both free throws again.

With 1:31 to go, the Warriors held a 73-71 lead.

Out of the timeout, Williams missed a runner over a soaring Jones, Bell got the board, but Hamilton missed a jumper at the shot clock buzzer.

Bell swallowed up his ninth rebound after Paige missed a trey, then McCaw missed up top after a nice crossover, but got his own board following the shot and dished a no-look to Jones. Jones took his eye off the ball, however, then managed to recover and got fouled with 19.8 seconds left.

After a timeout, Hamilton inbounded to a cutting Alford, but Alford threw a high pass to McCaw. Costello challenged and fouled McCaw, who went to the ground and got up slowly, although replays showed no potential injury to either the feet, legs or head on the impact with the floor.

McCaw, however, missed both free throws, Bell gave chase on the second miss, but the Wolves got it and called timeout with 13.6 seconds remaining.

Cooke drove on the next possession and scored in traffic, tying the game, and McCaw came down and got blocked by Cooke on his runner, forcing overtime.

OT: Bell Saves The Day

Paige got the scoring started in the extra frame with a triple, but Alford drew three foul shots on Williams and made all three from the charity stripe to re-tie the game.

Costello attacked the lane against Jones, missed with Jones slapping the backboard, Costello screaming for a goal-tending call to no avail, and Warriors head coach Chris DeMarco called timeout with 26.0 seconds to play with the shot clock at 14 as Alford nearly got trapped by the left hashmark.

The Warriors couldn’t get a shot off until Alford lofted a desperation three from the top with two seconds left on the shot clock. Jones managed to tap the long rebound back to Alford, but he then stepped on the right sideline in front of the Wolves bench for a turnover.

The Wolves called timeout, Ellis attacked into the teeth of Bell and Jones, and Bell recorded his sixth blocked shot to force sudden-death overtime.

OT2: Death!

Costello stole the tip from Jones, then Paige drove in and drew a blocking foul on Jones.

On the sideout, Williams drove and hit a running banker to end the game, 78-76.

(Photo: @letsgowarriors Instagram account via @poormanscommish)