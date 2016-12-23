BARCLAYS CENTER, BROOKLYN, NY — This is a continuation of the halftime recap of the Golden State Warriors at the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets took a 65-49 lead into the second half.

Q3: Here They Come

The Warriors awoke from their slumber as Jeremy Lin got a cross-court pass deflected and stolen by Stephen Curry, who led the break and found Kevin Durant in the middle.

“KD” soared in for the slam, and-one:

Kevon Looney then drew a charge on Sean Kilpatrick. Durant missed a three, but Zaza Pachulia got the o-board and fed the ball to Looney for a dunk:

Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson empahtically called timeout and yelled at Lin as Golden State started to creep back, 65-54.

Atkinson probably should have used another timeout at some point, because by the time the next one was called, the Warriors went on a 26-15 run to tie the score at 80-80 with 2:47 remaining.

Curry hit a three out of the timeout, Durant played great defense on Brook Lopez, not biting on the up-fake, and Steph pushed the ball on the ensuing break — even losing but catching his mouthpiece in the process — leading to a quick “hesi” move on the left side by KD for two more:

Lopez got whistled for a bad pick, then Pachulia got another offensive rebound and fed Looney who made an extra back out to Curry for a long two.

Durant made another great play on the defensive end, volleyball-swatting Kilpatrick…

…but Lopez ended up making a nice, strong move to end the Nets’ mini-drought.

But another one started up as Zaza made an inside floater on a feed from Klay Thompson and, after some empty possessions, Steph pushed a miss Kilpatrick three and found Klay on the right wing for a triple over Lopez, then the Warriors played “tic-tac-toe” with Steph to Kevon to Zaza:

Lin stopped the bleeding with a step-back trey over Pachulia, but Zaza eventually got an inside bucket, Looney got a steal and fed Durant for a layup, Lopez threw the ball into the backcourt as the Warriors aggressively double-teamed him, and Thompson hit a trey from the top:

With 5:16 to play, the Warriors had the lead at 73-70.

Nets backup shooting guard Joe Harris came in and drilled two triples, but Durant countered with an overpowering layup on the left side against Justin Hamilton for the hoop plus the harm, and the teams traded baskets the rest of the way.

Golden State got a tiny bit of separation as Kilpatrick lost the ball to David West, who found Klay on the run and Thompson pulled up from distance to give the Warriors a four-point lead, which held at 88-84 going into the final frame.

Q4: Inching Away

The Warriors and Nets punched and counter-punched in the beginning of the fourth quarter. David West hit a jumper, but Lin came back with a runner.

It wasn’t until Durant got a steal and coasted in for a righty scoop when Golden State began to see some separation.

Lopez came back with another triple, but Andre Iguodala struck back and pulled a trey over Justin Hamilton.

Curry then got his fourth steal of the night, attacked the other end with Shaun Livingston and Iguodala his wing men, climbed the stairs, faked a pass to Iguodala on his right, which had more interference, and dropped the easy pass to Livingston for the score at the rim:

With 6:38 remaining, Atkinson called timeout as the Warriors took a quick 101-91 lead.

Golden State’s defense emerged once more as Durant this time got a steal, and the Warriors made the extra passes, with Pachulia finding Livingston at the baseline. Livingston save the ball from going out of bounds, finding Steph in the corner.

Curry up-faked, leaned in with the dribble, got by his defender on the same left baseline, and finally found Livingston again, cutting, for another easy two:

Steph got his fifth steal of the night anticipating yet another swing pass, went lefty behind-the-back to save the ball from going into the sidelines, but unfortunately Durant missed the pull-up three.

Thompson hit a jumper, Steph up-faked, passed the ball across to Ian Clark who also up-faked, dribbled in, and dished back to Curry for three more.

Clark added a field goal and, with 3:10 to go, the Golden State cushion slowly grew to 110-96, although Steph had unsuccessfully tried to draw a charge, which was his fifth foul of the night.

Clark scored again and, with Durant back in for Livingston, Kerr waited until Kilpatrick missed a three and KD secured the rebound, before calling a twenty-second timeout and emptying the bench with 2:31 left.

The Warriors ended the game with a lineup of Clark, Patrick McCaw, Looney, James McAdoo, and Anderson Varejao.

Golden State (26-4) will head to the Motor City and face the Detroit Pistons in less than 24 hours.

Follow @poormanscommish