MODA CENTER, PORTLAND, OR — This is a continuation of the halftime recap of Game 3 of the opening round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors at the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Blazers took a 67-54 lead at halftime.

Q3: Draymond-To-JaVale Antidote

Klay Thompson hit a three to open the half on an assist by Zaza Pachulia, then Patrick McCaw added a bucket, and Stephen Curry a triple delivered by McCaw.

C.J. McCollum hit a three, Damian Lillard added a basket, and a layup by Curry dished by Draymond Green, then a lob from the right arc by Green to JaVale McGee on a cock-back one-handed smash:

Blazers head coach Terry Stotts called timeout as the Warriors crept back to an 82-70 lead with 5:36 remaining, while Warriors head coach Mike Brown — in for the ill Steve Kerr — gave his team words of encouragement:

Out of the timeout, Al-Farouq Aminu missed as McGee disrupted his shot, leading to an attack by Andre Iguodala attack that led to Curry in the corner, then back to Thompson at the right wing for three.

Later, McCollum made a bad pass that landed in Klay’s hands caused by a trap by JaVale, and Thompson pulled up at the arc, pulling the Warriors to within 82-78:

Klay struck again from the top on a catch…

…after the Blazers hit free throws, then Turner’s corner triple attempt hit the side of the board, Steph led the break, and found Iguodala soaring in for an emphatic tomahawk jam:

That tied the game at 83-83 with 2:27 to play.

Allen Crabbe couldn’t connect, and Golden State took an 85-83 lead as Iguodala fed Draymond with an iso at the top. Green drove lefty and lofted another alley-oop to JaVale.

The Green-to-McGee connection happened again on the next Warriors’ possession as JaVale found himself in the lane against the smaller Turner, then Draymond tapped a post entry out, leading to a break led by Klay, but Lillard got back and swatted Thompson from behind, yapping afterwards.

With 17.6 seconds left, Lillard went strong down the right side, put his head into Thompson’s armpit, drew a whistle, and the quarter ended with the Warriors up by one, 88-87.

Q4: Dagger!

steph pull left wing



steal ai slam



steph top 3 step dagger



steph fade dagger(s)



andre slam



(Photo: @letsgowarriors Instagram account via @jimsontamano)