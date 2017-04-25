MODA CENTER, PORTLAND, OR — This is a continuation of the halftime recap of the Golden State Warriors at the Portland Trail Blazers, Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs.

The Warriors took a whopping 72-48 lead into halftime.

Q3: Steph’s Late Imprint

Zaza Pachulia hit two early buckets and Stephen Curry hit a tough banker with the harm, but no foul call, and Blazers head coach Terry Stotts called a timeout as the Warriors took a 78-48 lead with 10:07 remaining.

Klay Thompson and Draymond Green carried over their hot shooting in the first half, hitting a dribble-and-pop and a three respectively, then Kevin Durant joined the party and also drilled a three from the right arc, plus a no-look pass to Pachulia for two more:

After Damian Lillard made a nice shake-and-bake move against Curry and got a layup, but Steph came back and pulled up from beyond the arc to keep the cushion huge, 91-58.

In fact, he turned back on defense before the ball went through the hoop:

Later, Durant missed a fade-away, Klay hit the side of the backboard, and Curry threw a pass behind a cutting JaVale McGee, enabling Al-Farouq Aminu to easily block the shot, and Lillard drew free throws to pull the Blazers to 93-68 with 4:11 to play.

But Steph answered with a dissecting scoop layup, Aminu hit a three in response, then Curry drained a long two from the right corner with C.J. McCollum draped all over him.

With 3:00 to go, Golden State held a 97-71 lead, although McGee picked up his fourth personal foul.

After a timeout, James McAdoo came in and got a dunk inside on a putback of an Andre Iguodala miss…

…Lillard tried to put the Blazers on his shoulders, but Curry went assassin-mode again and drilled a pull-up triple for yet another 2-for-1 advantage:

Shabazz Muhammad hit a trey on a nice side-step move, and Steph framed the quarter yet again by using the threat of the three to his advantage and attacking the lane for a coast-to-coast scoop, giving the Warriors a commanding 106-80 lead heading into the final frame:

Q4: Mop-Up

[More info coming soon! Headed to the tunnel to film!]

Crabb three 108-83

Dwest running hook 110-83

Shab deep 2 right wing 110-85

West miss, dame miss 3, west 2/2 FTL

Shab miss 3 hark miss 3, dray oop ast west 114-85 9:14 timeout

Cj deep 2 first basket 114-87

Dray stl ian miss lay, crab miss 2, dray trey 117-87

West stl andre ½ FTL 118-87

Cj running floater in lane 118-89

Andre shimmy shake baseline fade 120-89

Mac miss 2 fts, aminu corner 3 120-92 timeout 5:35

Pat and layman exchange misses, shab 2/2 FTL 120-94

Jones oreb miss hook, shab deep 3 120-97

*Jones big block clark floater 122-97*

Pat con and mac miss 3s, cmac driving lay 124-97 1:59

Shab ½ ftl, ian 2/2 ftl, layman made 3 126-101

Ian miss j, pat conn made layup 128-103

Jones made layup FINAL 128-103