This is a continuation of the halftime recap of the Boston Celtics at the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors held a 50-46 lead at halftime.

Q3: Punch, Counter-Punch, Chef!

The Celtics got off to a good start as Isaiah Thomas scored and Amir Johnson followed that up with a triple, prompting Warriors head coach Steve Kerr to call an early timeout.

Ouf of the timeout, Stephen Curry delivered Zaza Pachulia a dunk…

…and then Klay Thompson got hot.

Thompson hit four straight jumpers…

…then missed a heat-check three, but Curry tapped the ball to Patrick McCaw, who reloaded to Klay at the top for a swish:

That gave the Warriors a little bit of separation, 63-58, with 6:14 remaining.

Boston kept things close with free throws by Marcus Smart and a heads-up put-back by Avery Bradley after Thompson had trouble securing the defensive rebound, but Steph came back, dissecting the Celtics’ defense for a reverse lefty:

Later, Curry used a Matt Barnes pick on Thomas to free up for a three…

…then after a block on Smart by James McAdoo, Steph went to the free throw line and gave Golden State a 70-63 cushion with 3:10 to play.

Thomas drew two straight trips to the line, then out of a timeout, the referees ruled that a previous three by Curry was actually a two, so the Warriors’ lead was down to 69-67, approaching two minutes.

Even fans were hitting shots:

Steph used an Andre Iguodala pick to go to the hole for a righty scoop, then after a dunk by Kelly Olynyk, Curry accepted the verbal challenge of rookie Jaylen Brown and hit an up-and-under three at the buzzer, giving the Warriors a 74-72 lead heading into the final frame:

Q4: Running Out Of Gas

The fourth quarter got off to an auspicious start as Shaun Livingston went up for a jumper but had to throw the ball away with a good close-out.

Out of a timeout, though, David West found Iguodala, who found a cutting Draymond Green for a dunk, then a couple possessions later, got another smash from Iguodala after Thomas missed a three.

But the Warriors defense got duped by a fake hand-off on a drive by Olynyk for an uncontested dunk, Curry came back in, then Jae Crowder hit a triple, and Kerr took a timeout with 6:08 to go, down 83-79.

After the timeout, Crowder struck again, hitting another trey at the shot clock buzzer, Iguodala made a poor pass that Avery Bradley easily stole for a run-out dunk, Steph dribbled too much up top and Olynyk trapped and stole the ball, leading to a Thomas layup, and Kerr called timeout again as the Celtics’ lead grew to 90-79 with 4:39 to play.

Curry missed a three, Thomas made his to give Boston a 14-point lead, but Green answered with a triple, giving the Warriors just six treys on 29 tries.

Thomas missed a trey, but Draymond committed a moving screen violation in transition. Jonas Jerebko missed, and running out of time, McCaw up-faked and drove left baseline for a two-hand jam, pulling the Warriors to 93-84 with 2:53 left.

