ORACLE ARENA, OAKLAND, CA — This is a continuation of the halftime recap

The Warriors took a 56-54 lead into halftime.

Q3: Can’t Shake ‘Em!

Klay Thompson buoyed the Warriors’ offense at the start of the second half, getting things off the ground with a long two-pointer, then a three from the top of the key, and another one from the right wing to hold off the Grizzlies, 64-61, with 8:33 remaining.

With 7:37 to play, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr opted for Matt Barnes to replace Zaza Pachulia, which meant a matchup at center between Zach Randolph and Draymond Green.

Several possessions later, Mike Conley missed a three badly that caromed off the board towards the courtside seats. Green gave chase, tapped the ball back in court with Stephen Curry and Thompson already in stride for the break, and Curry found Thompson easily for the layup.

Barnes drained a triple, then out of a timeout, got a cut rewarded by Draymond, plus another lefty scoop on another cut, but Vince Carter hit a catch-and-fade trey to keep the Warriors within striking distance, 73-69.

Carter also parted the Red Sea as Barnes got lost on an assignment. The forty-year-old “VC” soared in for a slam, but was matched soon thereafter with Andre Iguodala got the step on Conley and delivered a hammer:

But Troy Daniels and Conley hit improbable triples, with Curry getting a step-back jumper near the quarter horn over Brandan Wright, and the Warriors took a slim 83-81 lead into the final frame.

Q4:

[to be added later…here are some notes]

Klay left 3 via ai xc 11:23 86-81 https://twitter.com/bballbreakdown/status/846179156131930112/video/1

Troy miss, ai behind back to dw, bw dunk 86-83

Mb right board, mc righty ai, klay deep right hand 89-83 9:55

Troy top over mb 89-86 9:06

Ic miss, troy 3 miss 2x, ic float 91-86

Bw miss ai, mb inside bad, timeout kerr 7:38 91-86

Troy right 3 ic, mb charge (?)*** … tv timeout 91-86 5:41

Out of TO Steph in for Klay

DWest with the set shot for 2 93-86

Curry with a 3 96-86