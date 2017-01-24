A day after coming back to defeat the Magic in Orlando, the Golden State Warriors (38-6), now vying for their eighth straight win, were in South Beach to face the Miami Heat (14-30), winners of three straight.

The Warriors were without David West (non-displaced fracture, left thumb) and head coach Steve Kerr, one day after resting veteran Shaun Livingston, gave Andre Iguodala a turn at resting.

The Heat were without Chris Bosh (illness) was out, Josh McRoberts (foot) was out, Josh Richardson (foot) was questionable, Justise Winslow (shoulder) was out, and Tyler Johnson (shoulder) was out.

Q1: Smash, Splash, Buzz

klay backdoor kd



klay backdoor other angle



javale jump turn hook



kd smash



kd smash from the rim



steph pull 3 brakes



steph buzzer



Q2: Turnovers Prevent Separation

[descriptive pbp]

Klay 32-28

klay lob jav 34-28

Jj 34-30 pivot

Dg top 3 jav oreb pm left 3, klay pull early right, dg to jj pnr to hw and one sdot 34-32 10:05 34-33

Sdot tov, …, gd right corn 3, dg to za draw catch hw

Timeout

Dg over dg 36-33

Hw lost ball klay, klay lost ball dribble, gd 3 left 36-36

Dg right catch via sdot 38-36

Hw miss/miss, klay right 3, luke left 3 white oreb put in 38-38

Za travel triangle cut, white right, kd, sdot to klay right base 40-38 6:16

Gd lefty za 40-40

Kd top 3, … teimout sdot

Kd catch drib pop 42-40 5:23

Wayne right sc, steph right 3, rm inside vs steph 42-42 catch

Kd 3 early, dion left side vs klay 42-44 4:17

Kd right side no call, klay tough shot 44-44 vs wayne 3:52

Dion bad pass steph lefty behind back hits foot *** wayne right 3 hw off rim sdot save to steph no look angle za at rim timeout es 46-44 3:13

Dion to p3 hw tap oreb, shot viol, steph swat hw***, gd to jj dunk 46-46 2:00

Steph lob miss jav steph tov to kd, jj miss hw miss jav, kd via steph one drib 48-46 1:13

Hw trapped klay timeout es 20sec,

Hw catch draw jav, gd left corn 3, steph drive 2for1 too hard, rm top 3 vs klay way short, kd lost ball halfcourt fade right hash 48-46

Whiteside 11 rebounds.

(Photo: @letsgowarriors Instagram account via @juan_carloss)