THE PALACE OF AUBURN HILLS, AUBURN HILLS, MI — One night after defeating the Nets, the Golden State Warriors (26-4) went to the Motor City to face the Detroit Pistons (14-17).

The Warriors welcomed back Draymond Green, who flew back to Michigan after tending to the birth of his son, and were without Damian Jones (D-League assignment).

The Pistons were without Reggie Bullock (left knee surgery).

Q1: Ebb & Flow

The Warriors got off to a nice start as Klay Thompson toilet-bowled a triple from the right wing assisted by Stephen Curry, Zaza Pachulia scored inside on another feed by Curry, getting a goal-tend call, and Thompson hit another three, followed by a swish from the left arc by Kevin Durant.

Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy took an early timeout as the Warriors moved ahead, 11-4.

But Golden State lost its momentum out of the timeout as Klay turned the ball over, which led to a fast break alley-oop from Marcus Morris to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

After a Warriors miss, Pope hit a three in transition, although Thompson answered back with a triple from the top.

But Andre Drummond got an alley-oop from Pope, Durant smoked a layup down the right side, and Morris found Jon Leuer inside for a bucket, and Golden State head coach Steve Kerr called timeout as the Pistons evened the score, 13-13, with 7:58 remaining.

Curry scored off a Pachulia pick out of the timeout on a catch curling the elbow, “KD” hit a three, then got an and-one on a nice dribble-and-pop towards the right baseline. Durant, however, once again missed the free throw.

Later, Green made a great close-out on a Pope triple, Durant boarded, found Green in transition, who lobbed to JaVale McGee for a slam dunk:

Van Gundy picked up a technical in the process and the free throw by Curry put the Warriors up, 23-16.

But Detroit went on a mini-run as Reggie Jackson swished a pull-up, Steph kicked the ball on a dribble, Morris hit a catch-and-shoot, and the referees missed a hack by Drummond on a McGee slam attempt fed by Andre Iguodala.

Instead, Leuer scored a layup from Drummond at the other end, Curry made a bad pass that Leuer stole and went the length of the court for a layup.

Kerr called timeout as the Pistons went ahead, 24-23.

Out of the timeout, JaVale got a dunk fed by Draymond…

…but Ish Smith came in and kept the Warriors on their heels, getting an and-one layup, then a burst into the lane for a floater, and an assist to Aron Baynes inside.

Steph countered by drawing three foul shots on up-fakes against Pope, then with a crossover step-back in the left corner over Leuer…

…but Durant missed a pull-up at the buzzer and the Warriors held a slim 33-32 lead into the second stanza.

Q2: Punch/Counter-punch

David West got a dunk from Durant to start the second frame, but Smith answered with a layup.

Later, after a Tobias Harris miss, KD went coast-to-coast with a lefty finish, Klay added a lefty finish, and Van Gundy took another timeout as Golden State edged out to a 41-39 lead.

A few sequences later, Ian Clark forced and won a jump ball against some good defense by Morris, a questionable call by the ref. After that, Clark hit a couple free throws, Tobias Harris missed a jumper, and Durant went coast to coast for these huge steps that Curry emulated on the bench in celebration:

Van Gundy called another timeout to stem the tide with 7:05, Leuer got a jump hook, Pachulia set a bad pick, Harris hit a triple, Steph missed, and Jackson scored in transition.

Curry later missed a lefty down the lane, then Leuer fed Drummond down low and he got fouled while dunking, prompting Kerr to called timeout as the Pistons moved ahead, 52-48, with 3:46 to go.

Steph then inexplicably took too long on a series of crossovers, resulting in a shot clock violation as he finally attacked the lane, but Curry atoned with a three on a catch-and-shoot.

The Pistons, however, kept punching back as Pope hit a triple, Jackson got a bucket, iguodala scored over Baynes on a drive, but Harris answered again with a jumper.

With 9 seconds left, Jackson missed, then Klay got hit on a baseline jumper with 2 seconds remaining.

His free throws closed the gap to a 59-57 defecit at halftime for the Warriors.

The Dubs’ Big Three combined for 40 points, but the team committed 11 turnovers with Curry guilty on 3 of them. Pope had 13 points for Detroit and Drummond added 10.

Follow @poormanscommish

(Photo: @letsgowarriors Instagram account via @shakelife_ego)