HALFTIME RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: Warriors Give Away Big Lead, Shoot Blanks, Lead Portland Trail Blazers Just 53-50
Posted by on January 29, 2017

MODA CENTER, PORTLAND, OR — One night after annihilating the Clippers at #Roaracle, the Golden State Warriors (40-7) headed up to the Pacific Northwest to face the Portland Trail Blazers (21-27).

The Warriors were without Stephen Curry, who got sick after waking up in the morning. He flew to Portland with the team and watched the game from the team hotel. Shaun Livingston got the start. David West was also injured still with the non-displaced fracture in his left thumb.

The Blazers were without Ed Davis (wrist) and Festus Ezeli, while Maurice Harkless (calf) and Tim Quarterman (ankle) were questionable.

Q1: KD Strong

Golden State got off to a strong start as Kevin Durant and Zaza Pachulia both hit jumpers from inbounds on the baseline, , Durant scored on a bad save by Noah Vonleh, attacking early…

