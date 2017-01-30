MODA CENTER, PORTLAND, OR — One night after annihilating the Clippers at #Roaracle, the Golden State Warriors (40-7) headed up to the Pacific Northwest to face the Portland Trail Blazers (21-27).

The Warriors were without Stephen Curry, who got sick after waking up in the morning. He flew to Portland with the team and watched the game from the team hotel. Shaun Livingston got the start. David West was also injured still with the non-displaced fracture in his left thumb.