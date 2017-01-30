MODA CENTER, PORTLAND, OR — One night after annihilating the Clippers at #Roaracle, the Golden State Warriors (40-7) headed up to the Pacific Northwest to face the Portland Trail Blazers (21-27).
The Warriors were without Stephen Curry, who got sick after waking up in the morning. He flew to Portland with the team and watched the game from the team hotel. Shaun Livingston got the start. David West was also injured still with the non-displaced fracture in his left thumb.
The Blazers were without Ed Davis (wrist) and Festus Ezeli, while Maurice Harkless (calf) and Tim Quarterman (ankle) were questionable.
Q1: KD Strong
Golden State got off to a strong start as Kevin Durant and Zaza Pachulia both hit jumpers from inbounds on the baseline, , Durant scored on a bad save by Noah Vonleh, attacking early…
…and Klay Thompson added a triple from a Durant post-up, then a fade-away after a miss was tapped back to him by Draymond Green.
Green then scored inside on a pass from Pachulia and Blazers head coach Terry Stotts called timeout with 6:16 remaining, the Warriors up 15-10.
Out of the timeout, Durant got a long rebound, led the break, found Thompson on the right wing, who missed, but Durant got the offensive board near the three-point line and splashed from the top, giving the Warriors a 20-10 lead:
“KD” hit another jumper and stared at a Blazers fan courtside, Golden State head coach Steve Kerr inserted JaVale McGee and McGee immediately notched a blocked shot, but Durant threw the ball away with a sling pass and Allen Crabbe got the uncontested run-out dunk.
Ian Clark came back at the other end to feed McGee inside for an and-one, and the Warriors had their largest lead, 25-14, with 2:29 to play.
KD made a long two on a very high post iso right side over Maurice Harkless, and Kerr had a lineup of Clark, Patrick McCaw, Andre Iguodala, Draymond, and JaVale in as Green buried a triple on a tic-tac-toe catch from Clark via McCaw.
But C.J. McCollum answered with a triple, then a drive into the lane with 2.5 seconds left, drawing a foul on Draymond, although he claimed he was pushed into McCollum by Meyers Leonard.
McCollum sank one of two free throws and the Blazers trailed, 33-24, heading into the second stanza. Q2: Lead Slips Away
The Warriors started to pull away early in the second quarter. Livingston got a steal and outlet to Iguodala for a high-board finish, plus the harm:
James McAdoo came in and got a possession out of bounds on an offensive rim run, then caught the ball inside and converted after an up-fake.
Thompson came back in, hit a jumper, got to the line drawing a foul on Damian Lillard, after a high-post cut and pass from Durant to Pachulia for a dunk, Klay blocked Lillard on a drive and went the length of the floor to find KD for the layup, which gave the Warriors a 51-30 lead with 5:30 to go:
After a timeout by Stotts, the Blazers chipped away. Al-Farouq Aminu got things started with a triple, then Zaza got called for a bad screen after Clark went through the “elevators” screen set by Iguodala and Pachulia.
Later, Durant missed a floater down the right side and McCollum came back with an up-fake, going past Green for an uncontested layup. Kerr called timeout as the Blazers crept back to 53-39, but it didn’t work.
Draymond took an ill-advised three on the right wing, Thompson smoked a layup down the lane, Green threw the ball away on a post-up against McCollum, although he wanted a grab of the arm called, and Livingston couldn’t connect on his patented baseline jumper, resulting in a Lillard three off a swing pass from McCollum, side-stepping Livingston in the process.
Just like that, Portland was back in business, down just 53-48 with 40 seconds to go.
KD missed back-iron from up top on the two-for-one attempt, every Warrior lost track of Evan Turner, who scored an uncontested reverse layup thanks to weaving, hesi-ing, and crossing dribbles by Lillard, and the Blazers were now down just 53-50.
Draymond tried to post up McCollum again, but got called for an offensive hook. Luckily, McAdoo knocked the inbound away harmlessly, Klay couldn’t get a halfcourt heave up in time, and the Warriors took a 53-50 lead into halftime.
The Warriors shot just 6-for-20 (30%) in the second quarter.
