Golden State Warriors (43-7) at Sacramento Kings (19-31)

Tip-Off: Saturday, February 04, 2017, – 7:30 PM PDT

Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

TV: CSNBA Radio: 95.7 The Game

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (25.4, 4.3, 6.3)

SG: Klay Thompson (21.3, 3.8, 2.0)

SF: Kevin Durant (26.1, 8.4, 4.9)

PF: Draymond Green (10.4, 8.4, 7.4)

C: JaVale McGee (5.8, 2.7, 0.2)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 183-31, 0.855)

Sacramento Kings (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Darren Collison (12.9, 2.0, 4.0)

SG: Arron Afflalo (8.0, 2.0, 1.2)

SF: Matt Barnes (7.1, 4.9, 2.6)

PF: DeMarcus Cousins (28.1, 10.6, 4.6)

C: Kosta Koufos (6.3, 5.4, 0.5)

Head Coach: Dave Joerger (career: 166-130, 0.561)

Injury Report

Warriors: David West (thumb) is out, Zaza Pachulia (shoulder) is out, Shaun Livingston (back) is probable, Draymond Green (shoulder) is available.

Kings: Omri Casspi (calf) is out, Rudy Gay (achilles) is out, Garrett Temple (Hamstring) is out.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes

Warriors have signed guard Brianté Weber to a 10-day contract. pic.twitter.com/RW2niqrBKE — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) February 4, 2017

For tonight at Sacramento: Draymond Green (left shoulder contusion) is available to play. Shaun Livingston (mid-back strain) is probable. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) February 4, 2017

Follow @zoe_lu

Follow @brandonchan