ORACLE ARENA, OAKLAND, CA — This is a continuation of the halftime recap of the San Antonio Spurs at the Golden State Warriors, Game 2 of the 2017 Western Conference Finals.

The Warriors took a 72-44 lead into halftime. Once again, head coach Steve Kerr addressed his team at halftime:

Q3: Recovery

Matt Barnes got the start over Zaza Pachulia to start the second half, as Pachulia went to the locker room and was ruled out with a left heel contusion.

The Warriors came out flat, with misses from Klay Thompson, plus a turnover, Kevin Durant (twice), and Stephen Curry, and the Spurs pulled to within 72-54 with under nine minutes remaining.

But Curry finally broke the trance, turning a defensive rebound into a touchdown pass to Barnes, his layup getting goal-tended, then Steph added another drive…

…and later fed Durant from the left side for three.

However, Draymond Green threw the ball away to Danny Green and Warriors interim head coach Mike Brown called timeout with 7:18 to play, his lead down to 81-59.

After a Dewayne Dedmon dunk, Curry made a hesi move to split a double-team by Dedmon, Dedmon fell to the ground, fouled Steph, and Curry hit the scoop in stride for an and-one:

Green added an assist to Thompson in the left corner for a trey, Patrick McCaw hit another three, and after Jonathon Simmons went short over Klay, Curry brought the ball up and pulled up from the top for three more…

…giving the Warriors a dominating 93-66 lead as Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich called timeout with 4:56 to play.

Out of the timeout, Steph got a lob to JaVale McGee, McGee later got a running hook to drop, McCaw hit a long two from the corner, Green got fouled on an offensive rebound and hit free throws, then added a finger roll and another free throw with 19 seconds to go in the quarter, which gave Golden State a 106-75 lead heading into the final frame.

Q4: Mop-Up