ORACLE ARENA, OAKLAND, CA — This is a continuation of the halftime recap of the Utah Jazz at the Golden State Warriors, Game 1 of the 2017 Western Conference Semifinals.

The Warriors took a 58-46 lead into halftime.

Q3: Shaking Off Early Rust

The Jazz bursted out of the gate with three straight buckets, a jumper and a three by Joe Johnson, plus a triple by Joe Ingles, countered only by a Kevin Durant “J”, and Warriors head coach Mike Brown took an early timeout as Utah trimmed their deficit to 61-54 with 10:28 remaining.

But later, after a late-shotclock miss by the Jazz, Stephen Curry raced up-court for a layup, and Klay Thompson drilled a triple in transition after another miss by the Jazz.

After a few more possessions, Ingles threw a terrible cross-court pass intended for Johnson, that was read by Thompson, and the Warriors were off to the races again.

Klay dribbled up, attracted attention beyond the arc, which left Zaza Pachulia wide open down the lane for a layup, and Jazz head coach Quin Snyder called timeout as Golden State regained control of the game, 72-57, with 6:33 to play.

Around the five-minute mark, JaVale McGee came in and promptly got the fireworks going as he usually does, slamming home a lob on a pick-and-roll with Curry, with Boris Diaw getting a nice close-up view of the festivities:

Steph then spun past Diaw for banker, then got a floater past Shelvin Mack on another “PNR” with McGee, and Draymond used an upfake to shed Diaw and go in for a vicious smash:

Rodney Hood took over the Utah scoring punch late in the quarter, and Andre Iguodala shanked a late trey attempt, only to have Shaun Livingston get the offensive board with just 16 seconds to go, and Green found himself on the left side on a swing pass iso’ed against Hood, attacked, and drew two free throws with 2.3 seconds left.

That gave the Warriors an 84-73 lead heading into the final frame.

