Miami Heat (11-28) at Golden State Warriors (32-6)

Tip-Off: Tuesday, January 10, 2017, – 7:30 PM PDT

Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

TV: CSNBAY Radio: 95.7 The Game

Projected Starting Lineups:

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (24.8, 4.3, 5.8)

SG: Klay Thompson (21.3, 3.7, 2.0)

SF: Kevin Durant (25.9, 8.7, 4.7)

PF: Draymond Green (10.8, 8.5, 7.6)

C: Zaza Pachulia (5.5, 5.7, 2.1)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 172-30, 0.851)

Miami Heat (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Goran Dragic (19.0, 3.8, 6.6)

SG: Wayne Ellington (11.4, 1.7, 1.6)

SF: Rodney McGruder (5.7, 3.6, 1.4)

PF: Derrick Williams (6.5, 3.1, 0.6)

C: Hassan Whiteside (17.2, 14.3, 0.7)

Head Coach: Erik Spoelstra (career: 410-269, 0.604)

Injury Report

Heat: Luke Babbit (illness) is questionable, Chris Bosh (illness) is out, Josh McRoberts (foot) is out, Josh Richardson (foot) is questionable, Justise Winslow (shoulder) is out.

Warriors: No injuries to report

Previous Matchups

Game Notes

With 14 players (including Bosh) having missed a combined 160 games, the Heat have used 16 different starting lineups this season. That has made building chemistry difficult for a team that is 1-3 four games into a season-long six-game trip. — Connor Letourneau , San Francisco Chronicle

, San Francisco Chronicle Warriors haven’t had a blowout in 8 straight games. 9 games ago vs BKN, Looney played 17 mins, McCaw 7. Since then: 13 and 4, respectively. — @poormanscommish

Six months later, Spoelstra reflects on Heat pitch to Durant — Ira Winderman , Sun Sentinel

, Sun Sentinel Video: Spoelstra says there are a lot of moving parts with the Heat offense, which has not set up as planned. Ira Winderman – @IraHeatBeat

