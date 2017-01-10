Miami Heat (11-28) at Golden State Warriors (32-6)
Tip-Off: Tuesday, January 10, 2017, – 7:30 PM PDT
Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA
TV: CSNBAY Radio: 95.7 The Game
Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive
Projected Starting Lineups:
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (24.8, 4.3, 5.8)
SG: Klay Thompson (21.3, 3.7, 2.0)
SF: Kevin Durant (25.9, 8.7, 4.7)
PF: Draymond Green (10.8, 8.5, 7.6)
C: Zaza Pachulia (5.5, 5.7, 2.1)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 172-30, 0.851)
Miami Heat (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Goran Dragic (19.0, 3.8, 6.6)
SG: Wayne Ellington (11.4, 1.7, 1.6)
SF: Rodney McGruder (5.7, 3.6, 1.4)
PF: Derrick Williams (6.5, 3.1, 0.6)
C: Hassan Whiteside (17.2, 14.3, 0.7)
Head Coach: Erik Spoelstra (career: 410-269, 0.604)
Injury Report
Heat: Luke Babbit (illness) is questionable, Chris Bosh (illness) is out, Josh McRoberts (foot) is out, Josh Richardson (foot) is questionable, Justise Winslow (shoulder) is out.
Warriors: No injuries to report
Previous Matchups
- Warriors at Heat (Last Season) , on February 24, 2016, the Warriors defeat the Heat 118-112 at American Airlines Arena. Golden State Warriors at Miami Heat Box Score, February 24, 2016
- Heat at Clippers, on January 8, 2017, the Clippers defeat the Heat 98-86 at the Staples Center. Another big game by Chris Paul leads Clippers past Miami Heat
- Grizzlies at Warriors, on January 7, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Kings 117-106 at the Golden 1 Center. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: WARRIORS (32-6) HUSTLE AND DAZZLE TO DEFEAT SACRAMENTO KINGS (15-22), 117-106
Game Notes
- With 14 players (including Bosh) having missed a combined 160 games, the Heat have used 16 different starting lineups this season. That has made building chemistry difficult for a team that is 1-3 four games into a season-long six-game trip. — Connor Letourneau, San Francisco Chronicle
- Warriors haven’t had a blowout in 8 straight games. 9 games ago vs BKN, Looney played 17 mins, McCaw 7. Since then: 13 and 4, respectively. — @poormanscommish
- Six months later, Spoelstra reflects on Heat pitch to Durant — Ira Winderman, Sun Sentinel
- Video: Spoelstra says there are a lot of moving parts with the Heat offense, which has not set up as planned. Ira Winderman – @IraHeatBeat