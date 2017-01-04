Portland Trail Blazers (15-21) at Golden State Warriors (30-5)
Tip-Off: Monday, January 4, 2017, – 7:30 PM PDT
Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA
TV: CSNBAY & ESPN Radio: 95.7 The Game
Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive
Projected Starting Lineups:
Portland Trail Blazers (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: C.J. McCollum (22.9, 3.6, 3.7)
SG: Allen Crabbe (9.9, 3.1, 1.2)
SF: Maurice Harkless (12.0, 5.0, 0.9)
PF: Al-Farouq Aminu (5.9, 6.1, 2.0)
C: Mason Plumlee (11.1, 7.5, 4.2)
Head Coach: Terry Stotts (career: 312-335, 0.482)
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (23.9, 4.2, 5.8)
SG: Klay Thompson (21.7, 3.6, 2.0)
SF: Kevin Durant (25.7, 8.7, 4.7)
PF: Draymond Green (10.9, 8.6, 7.5)
C: Zaza Pachulia (4.9, 5.8, 2.1)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 170-29, 0.854)
Injury Report
Trailblazers: Damian Lillard (ankle) is doubtful, Festus Ezeli (knee) is out.
Warriors: No injuries to report.
Previous Matchups
- Trailblazers at Warriors, on December 18, 2016, the Warriors defeat the Trailblazers 135-90 at Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: LOBS TO JAVALE, DURANT HAMMERS, TOO MUCH FOR PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (13-16), WARRIORS (24-4) WIN 135-90
- Trailblazers at Timberwolves, on January 1, 2016, the Trailblazers defeat the Timberwolves 95-89 at the Target Center. MCCOLLUM’S CAREER HIGH, IMPROVED DEFENSE LEAD TO FIRST WIN OF 2017
- Nuggets at Warriors, on January 3, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Nuggets 127-119 at Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: DRAYMOND BEASTS LATE BUCKETS AS WARRIORS DEFEAT DENVER NUGGETS, 127-119