PREVIEW: Portland Trailblazers (15-21) at Golden State Warriors (30-5) — With Lillard Out (Ankle), McCollum Coming Off Career-High 43 Points
Posted by on January 4, 2017

Portland Trail Blazers (15-21) at Golden State Warriors (30-5)

Tip-Off: Monday, January 4, 2017, – 7:30 PM PDT

Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

TV: CSNBAY & ESPN Radio: 95.7 The Game

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Portland Trail Blazers (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: C.J. McCollum (22.9, 3.6, 3.7)

SG: Allen Crabbe (9.9, 3.1, 1.2)

SF: Maurice Harkless (12.0, 5.0, 0.9)

PF: Al-Farouq Aminu (5.9, 6.1, 2.0)

C: Mason Plumlee (11.1, 7.5, 4.2)

Head Coach: Terry Stotts (career: 312-335, 0.482)

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (23.9, 4.2, 5.8)

SG: Klay Thompson (21.7, 3.6, 2.0)

SF: Kevin Durant (25.7, 8.7, 4.7)

PF: Draymond Green (10.9, 8.6, 7.5)

C: Zaza Pachulia (4.9, 5.8, 2.1)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 170-29, 0.854)

Injury Report

Trailblazers: Damian Lillard (ankle) is doubtful, Festus Ezeli (knee) is out.

Warriors: No injuries to report.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes