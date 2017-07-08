Quantcast
2012 Norfolk Admirals Calder Cup Champions Reunion
Posted by on July 8, 2017

Five years after celebrating becoming champions of the American Hockey League, members of the 2012 Calder Cup winning Norfolk Admirals returned to Hampton Roads this weekend. The Admirals hosted an autograph session for fans to attend and welcome them back.

Thirteen members of the team took part in the reunion, including Jon Cooper, Alex KillornRadko Gudas, Cory ConacherTyler Johnson, Richard PanikPierre-Cedric Labrie and Ondrej Palat.

According to a local beat writer, Cooper arranged the whole event and the Lightning organization paid for the travel and accommodations.

2011-12 Norfolk Admirals roster and statistics

Regular Season Playoffs
# Player Name Birthdate Age Pos. GP G A Pts PIM +/- GP G A Pts PIM
89 Cory Conacher 1989-12-14 21 C 75 39 41 80 114 19 18 2 13 15 28
23 Trevor Smith 1985-02-08 26 C 64 26 43 69 70 34 18 5 11 16 20
25 Tyler Johnson 1990-07-29 21 C 75 31 37 68 28 17 14 6 8 14 6
8 Mark Barberio 1990-03-23 21 D 74 13 48 61 39 28 18 2 7 9 12
14 Richard Panik 1991-02-07 20 R 64 19 22 41 62 13 18 5 1 6 23
18 Carter Ashton To Toronto 1991-04-01 20 R 56 19 16 35 58 8
20 Pierre-Cedric Labrie 1986-06-12 25 L 56 14 21 35 107 33 18 5 4 9 34
21 Michael Kostka From San Antonio 1985-11-28 25 D 52 7 25 32 43 28 18 6 6 12 8
28 Michel Ouellet 1982-03-05 29 R 55 16 15 31 41 8 14 1 3 4 6
12 Ondrej Palat 1991-03-28 20 L 61 9 21 30 10 6 18 4 5 9 6
10 Mike Angelidis 1985-06-27 26 C 54 14 13 27 135 14 18 1 5 6 35
9 Alexandre Picard 1985-10-09 25 L 42 6 19 25 65 9 18 9 7 16 48
39 Matt Fornataro To Rockford 1985-06-26 26 R 46 5 20 25 22 4
88 Philip-Michael Devos 1990-04-26 21 C 52 7 17 24 28 16 9 1 1 2 8
27 Evan Oberg From San Antonio 1988-02-16 23 D 42 7 16 23 32 15 18 2 8 10 14
3 Radko Gudas 1990-06-05 21 D 73 7 13 20 195 19 16 0 3 3 14
6 Jeff Dimmen 1986-08-28 25 D 64 3 14 17 63 9 6 0 1 1 2
24 Jean-Philippe Cote 1982-04-22 29 D 58 3 12 15 67 26 18 1 3 4 29
15 J.T. Wyman 1986-02-27 25 R 29 6 6 12 6 10
7 Mike Vernace To San Antonio 1986-05-26 25 D 22 2 10 12 23 5
26 Brandon Segal From Rockford 1983-07-12 28 R 8 5 6 11 6 8 18 5 4 9 17
42 Dana Tyrell 1989-04-23 22 C 18 4 5 9 8 3
22 Scott Jackson 1987-02-05 24 D 66 0 8 8 53 7 14 0 1 1 15
19 Alexander Killorn 1989-09-14 21 C 10 2 4 6 2 6 17 3 9 12 8
32 Charles Landry 1991-06-03 20 D 23 0 6 6 19 0
11 Alex Hutchings 1990-11-07 20 L 12 2 3 5 0 0
16 James Wright To San Antonio 1990-03-24 21 C 22 1 4 5 6 -5
19 Blair Jones 1986-09-27 24 C 5 2 2 4 16 -2
34 Dustin Tokarski 1989-09-16 21 G 45 0 3 3 14 0 14 0 0 0 2
Keith Aulie From Toronto 1989-06-11 22 D 3 0 2 2 0 6 18 1 5 6 10
4 Kevin Quick 1988-03-29 23 D 14 0 2 2 2 3
29 Eric Neilson 1984-08-18 27 R 47 1 0 1 74 -2
30 Jaroslav Janus 1989-09-21 21 G 34 0 1 1 6 0 4 0 0 0 2
16 Michael Pelech 1987-09-04 23 D 1 0 0 0 0 0
42 Casey Haines 1986-08-23 25 C 2 0 0 0 0 -1
24 Trevor Ludwig To Syracuse 1985-05-24 26 D 3 0 0 0 0 -4
40 Jon Kalinski From Adirondack 1987-05-25 24 L 5 0 0 0 2 -1
2 Richard Petiot 1982-08-20 29 D 6 0 0 0 7 5
39 Bryan Brutlag 1989-02-26 22 F 8 0 0 0 0 2
Bench 76 0 0 0 14 0
Totals 270 475 745 1437

 

Goalies
Player Name GP Min GA GAA W L T Svs Pct EN SO
Dustin Tokarski 45 2583 96 2.23 32 11 0 1013 0.913 2 5
Jaroslav Janus 34 1986 78 2.36 23 8 2 827 0.914 2 1

(Photos/Kim Peacock)

