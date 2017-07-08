Five years after celebrating becoming champions of the American Hockey League, members of the 2012 Calder Cup winning Norfolk Admirals returned to Hampton Roads this weekend. The Admirals hosted an autograph session for fans to attend and welcome them back.
Thirteen members of the team took part in the reunion, including Jon Cooper, Alex Killorn, Radko Gudas, Cory Conacher, Tyler Johnson, Richard Panik, Pierre-Cedric Labrie and Ondrej Palat.
According to a local beat writer, Cooper arranged the whole event and the Lightning organization paid for the travel and accommodations.
2011-12 Norfolk Admirals roster and statistics
|Regular Season
|Playoffs
|#
|Player Name
|Birthdate
|Age
|Pos.
|GP
|G
|A
|Pts
|PIM
|+/-
|GP
|G
|A
|Pts
|PIM
|89
|Cory Conacher
|1989-12-14
|21
|C
|75
|39
|41
|80
|114
|19
|18
|2
|13
|15
|28
|23
|Trevor Smith
|1985-02-08
|26
|C
|64
|26
|43
|69
|70
|34
|18
|5
|11
|16
|20
|25
|Tyler Johnson
|1990-07-29
|21
|C
|75
|31
|37
|68
|28
|17
|14
|6
|8
|14
|6
|8
|Mark Barberio
|1990-03-23
|21
|D
|74
|13
|48
|61
|39
|28
|18
|2
|7
|9
|12
|14
|Richard Panik
|1991-02-07
|20
|R
|64
|19
|22
|41
|62
|13
|18
|5
|1
|6
|23
|18
|Carter Ashton
|To Toronto
|1991-04-01
|20
|R
|56
|19
|16
|35
|58
|8
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|20
|Pierre-Cedric Labrie
|1986-06-12
|25
|L
|56
|14
|21
|35
|107
|33
|18
|5
|4
|9
|34
|21
|Michael Kostka
|From San Antonio
|1985-11-28
|25
|D
|52
|7
|25
|32
|43
|28
|18
|6
|6
|12
|8
|28
|Michel Ouellet
|1982-03-05
|29
|R
|55
|16
|15
|31
|41
|8
|14
|1
|3
|4
|6
|12
|Ondrej Palat
|1991-03-28
|20
|L
|61
|9
|21
|30
|10
|6
|18
|4
|5
|9
|6
|10
|Mike Angelidis
|1985-06-27
|26
|C
|54
|14
|13
|27
|135
|14
|18
|1
|5
|6
|35
|9
|Alexandre Picard
|1985-10-09
|25
|L
|42
|6
|19
|25
|65
|9
|18
|9
|7
|16
|48
|39
|Matt Fornataro
|To Rockford
|1985-06-26
|26
|R
|46
|5
|20
|25
|22
|4
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|88
|Philip-Michael Devos
|1990-04-26
|21
|C
|52
|7
|17
|24
|28
|16
|9
|1
|1
|2
|8
|27
|Evan Oberg
|From San Antonio
|1988-02-16
|23
|D
|42
|7
|16
|23
|32
|15
|18
|2
|8
|10
|14
|3
|Radko Gudas
|1990-06-05
|21
|D
|73
|7
|13
|20
|195
|19
|16
|0
|3
|3
|14
|6
|Jeff Dimmen
|1986-08-28
|25
|D
|64
|3
|14
|17
|63
|9
|6
|0
|1
|1
|2
|24
|Jean-Philippe Cote
|1982-04-22
|29
|D
|58
|3
|12
|15
|67
|26
|18
|1
|3
|4
|29
|15
|J.T. Wyman
|1986-02-27
|25
|R
|29
|6
|6
|12
|6
|10
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|7
|Mike Vernace
|To San Antonio
|1986-05-26
|25
|D
|22
|2
|10
|12
|23
|5
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|26
|Brandon Segal
|From Rockford
|1983-07-12
|28
|R
|8
|5
|6
|11
|6
|8
|18
|5
|4
|9
|17
|42
|Dana Tyrell
|1989-04-23
|22
|C
|18
|4
|5
|9
|8
|3
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|22
|Scott Jackson
|1987-02-05
|24
|D
|66
|0
|8
|8
|53
|7
|14
|0
|1
|1
|15
|19
|Alexander Killorn
|1989-09-14
|21
|C
|10
|2
|4
|6
|2
|6
|17
|3
|9
|12
|8
|32
|Charles Landry
|1991-06-03
|20
|D
|23
|0
|6
|6
|19
|0
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|11
|Alex Hutchings
|1990-11-07
|20
|L
|12
|2
|3
|5
|0
|0
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|16
|James Wright
|To San Antonio
|1990-03-24
|21
|C
|22
|1
|4
|5
|6
|-5
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|19
|Blair Jones
|1986-09-27
|24
|C
|5
|2
|2
|4
|16
|-2
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|34
|Dustin Tokarski
|1989-09-16
|21
|G
|45
|0
|3
|3
|14
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Keith Aulie
|From Toronto
|1989-06-11
|22
|D
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|6
|18
|1
|5
|6
|10
|4
|Kevin Quick
|1988-03-29
|23
|D
|14
|0
|2
|2
|2
|3
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|29
|Eric Neilson
|1984-08-18
|27
|R
|47
|1
|0
|1
|74
|-2
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|30
|Jaroslav Janus
|1989-09-21
|21
|G
|34
|0
|1
|1
|6
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|Michael Pelech
|1987-09-04
|23
|D
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|42
|Casey Haines
|1986-08-23
|25
|C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|24
|Trevor Ludwig
|To Syracuse
|1985-05-24
|26
|D
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|40
|Jon Kalinski
|From Adirondack
|1987-05-25
|24
|L
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|-1
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2
|Richard Petiot
|1982-08-20
|29
|D
|6
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|39
|Bryan Brutlag
|1989-02-26
|22
|F
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Bench
|76
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Totals
|270
|475
|745
|1437
|Goalies
|Player Name
|GP
|Min
|GA
|GAA
|W
|L
|T
|Svs
|Pct
|EN
|SO
|Dustin Tokarski
|45
|2583
|96
|2.23
|32
|11
|0
|1013
|0.913
|2
|5
|Jaroslav Janus
|34
|1986
|78
|2.36
|23
|8
|2
|827
|0.914
|2
|1
(Photos/Kim Peacock)
