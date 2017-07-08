Five years after celebrating becoming champions of the American Hockey League, members of the 2012 Calder Cup winning Norfolk Admirals returned to Hampton Roads this weekend. The Admirals hosted an autograph session for fans to attend and welcome them back.

Thirteen members of the team took part in the reunion, including Jon Cooper, Alex Killorn, Radko Gudas, Cory Conacher, Tyler Johnson, Richard Panik, Pierre-Cedric Labrie and Ondrej Palat.

According to a local beat writer, Cooper arranged the whole event and the Lightning organization paid for the travel and accommodations.

2011-12 Norfolk Admirals roster and statistics

(Photos/Kim Peacock)

