Sweden 2 – Canada 1 SO

Nicklas Backstrom and Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored shootout goals and goalie Henrik Lundqvist stopped all four shots he faced, giving Sweden its first gold medal since 2013.

Canada, trying to win a third straight gold, has to settle for silver.

It was a game of bounces, a game full of tension from the opening minute that only got heavier as the game wore on. Canada had the better of play throughout, including superb penalty killing, but while Sweden failed to do much in the way of offense, Canada failed to translate its puck pursuit and possession into goals.

The first period was cautiously played by both sides, but that didn’t mean it was without chances. Sweden had the only two power plays of the first 20 minutes, but Canada’s penalty killers were flawless.

Canada had the best two chances to score. Mark Scheifele and Nathan MacKinnon created some speed through center ice and hooked up for a nice passing play in the Sweden zone, Scheifele finishing by ripping a shot off the post behind Lundqvist.

Later, a long Ryan O’Reilly shot was kicked out, and Matt Duchene got the rebound but couldn’t tuck it in.

Canada played flawless defense for most of two periods and had the majority of puck possession and scoring chances. An early penalty in the second to Nicklas Backstrom gave the Canadians a couple of good chances, but they couldn’t convert.

Mike Matheson made a nice rush around the Sweden goal, but no one was in front for his centering pass. Soon after Gabriel Landeskog nailed a quick one-timer, but Pickard was right there to make the save.

Backstrom took another penalty at the end of the period, and this led to the game’s first goal on a crazy play. Canada lost the puck inside its blue line and Colton Parayko tried to sweep it away. Victor Hedman backhanded the puck on goal merely trying to get the puck deep on the penalty kill, but it bounced and floated and dribbled between Pickard’s pads with only 20.8 seconds left in the period.

All that perfect defense from Canada gave way to bad luck, a fluky goal, and a 1-0 Sweden lead on a short-handed goal.

Canada didn’t score on that power play to start the third, but it got another soon after and did score on an equally strange play. Mitch Marner took a shot and O’Reilly got the rebound. His shot went off Lundqvist’s stick, off his mask, over his shoulder and in at 1:58 to even the count at 1-1.

The rest of the period felt like overtime, and both teams survived late penalties to, indeed, send the game to a 20-minute fourth period. (IIHF)

Victor Hedman had an unassisted shorthanded goal. The only goal scored in regulation.

Brayden Point was stopped in his shootout attempt.

Hedman and Stralman return home with Gold Medals while Cooper, Point and Killorn wear Silver Medals.