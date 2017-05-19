The 2017 IIHF World Championships are taking place in Paris, France and Cologne, Germany.

The Championship is made up of 16 teams divided into two groups.

Group A includes Germany, Russia, Sweden, United States, Slovakia, Latvia, Denmark and Italy.

Group B contains Canada, Finland, Belarus, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Norway, France and Slovenia.

The top four ranked teams from each group following the preliminary round advance to the single-elimination quarterfinal.

The overall bottom ranked two teams will be relegated to the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division I Group A.

The 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship will consist of 16 teams including the team of the organizing member national association, thus Denmark cannot be among the two relegated teams.

The teams promoted to the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship will be the top two teams of the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division I Group A.

Venues: AccorHotels Arena – Paris France and Lanxess Arena – Cologne, Germany

Mascots: Asterix and Obelix – main characters in the French comic book series, The

Adventures of Asterix.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are well represented at the World Championships with eight players and coach Jon Cooper taking part.

Team Canada has rookie Brayden Point and Alex Killorn skating for Jon Cooper.

Team Russia features goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, forwards Nikita Kucherov, Nikita Gusev and Vladislav Namestnikov.

Team Sweden boasts a solid blueline with Norris Trophy Finalist Victor Hedman and the always reliable Anton Stralman.

Russia 3 – Czech Republic 0

Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy earned his third shutout of the tournament as Russia downed the Czechs 3-0 to win the early quarter-final in Paris on Thursday.