The New Jersey Devils were the big winners of the NHL Draft Lottery held last night. Despite having only an 8.5 percent chance of earning the top spot coming into the lottery, New Jersey will pick first on June 23rd at the United Center in Chicago.

The Philadelphia Flyers and Dallas Stars also made bg moves up the ladder garnering the number two and number three spots, respectively. The Flyers had only a 2.4% of picking second and Dallas had only a 6.4% of picking third third.

The Lightning retained the 14th overall pick.

Here are the full lottery results for the first round of the June 23 draft.

2017 NHL Draft Lottery Results

Order Team Pre-Lottery Odds 1 New Jersey Devils 8.517% 2 Philadelphia Flyers 2.204% 3 Dallas Stars 5.812% 4 Colorado Avalanche 17.936% 5 Vancouver Canucks 12.124% 6 Vegas Golden Knights 10.321% 7 Arizona Coyotes 10.321% 8 Buffalo Sabres 7.615% 9 Detroit Red Wings 6.713% 10 Florida Panthers 5.411% 11 Los Angeles Kings 4.509% 12 Carolina Hurricanes 3.106% 13 Winnipeg Jets 2.705% 14 Tampa Bay Lightning 1.804% 15 New York Islanders 0.902%

The Colorado Avalanche had the best odds of winning the top pick (18 percent) after registering the worst record in the NHL this past season.

