The AHL has suspended Lightning/Crunch defenseman Jake Dotchin three games for his hit on Toronto Marlies forward Frederik Gauthier in the second period of Game 2 of the North Division Finals.

Here is the release from the AHL:

The American Hockey League today announced that Syracuse Crunch defenseman Jake Dotchin has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of an interference incident in a playoff game vs. Toronto on May 6. Dotchin was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). With Syracuse leading two games to none, Dotchin will miss Games 3 and 4 of the teams’ North Division Finals playoff series tonight (May 9) and Wednesday (May 10), as well as either Game 5 of the series on Saturday (May 13) or Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Dotchin was penalized five minutes for interference and a game misconduct. Gauthier had to be helped off the ice, has had surgery and will miss six months while rehabbing the leg.

It looks like Dylan Blujus will draw in, replacing Dotchin.

(Feature Photo/Christine Gunn)

