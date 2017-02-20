The team may have been on the road but fans enjoyed a number of forms of hockey on Amalie Arena’s ice last Saturday. Hockey Day In Tampa Bay returned for its third year and the festivities continue to grow. It’s a testament to the hard work of the Lightning organization, especially Executive Director of Community Hockey Development Jay Feaster. This truly shows the appetite for the game that exists in this community.

Things got under way bright and early on Ford Thunder Alley as over 600 local elementary school kids played in a street hockey tournament. Lightning Made Hockey’s street team has visited a great number of students to introduce them to hockey first hand with their school visits and this was on full display. It was colorful, busy, chaotic and a fun way to kick off the festivities.

The arena doors opened at 12:30 and fans transitioned out of the Florida sun into a more traditional environment for the sport. Sled hockey has become an integral part of the day and it’s always amazing to see a different version of a game that is so familiar. Athletes come in all shapes and sizes and that was fully on display here. Chris Douglas of the USA National Sled Hockey Team showed off his speed and agility. Lightning alumni Tim Taylor, Rob DiMaio and Fredrik Modin joined the game and voiced how tough it was. Modin adapted well and even scored the first goal in the second period for Team Blue.

High School hockey was showcased next with the Lightning High School Hockey League All-Star game taking place. It was a fast paced, high scoring affair that actually had some checking and a break for “fighting”. The NHL All-Star game could learn a lot from this actually. Who wouldn’t want to see players squaring off with giant inflatable boxing gloves? Colton Sipperly of Freedom High School had a five goal outing and earned the first star of the ASG.

After the conclusion of the game a brief hardest shot and accuracy shooting competition took place. Bolt Alumni Nikita Alexeev chipped in after Dmitry Afanasenkov‘s stick broke on his first attempt at the hardest shot. Alexeev took the competition with a 95 mph rocket.

Lightning and Bruins alumni took to the ice for an alumni game next. The stands filled steadily all day and were pretty packed when the NHLers headed out for warm ups. Judging by the number of Bruins sweaters in the crowd amidst the Lightning gear, this was the big draw of the day. It was the first game of its kind to be features at Hockey Day and will hopefully be the start of more alumni events to come.

The day ended with the LHSHL championship game which saw the Mitchell Mustangs take the Lightning Cup for the second consecutive year with a 7-4 victory.

“Badger” Bob Johnson famously said “It’s a great day for hockey.” This was certainly true at Amalie Arena Saturday. Over the past three years the event has grown and so have the numbers of fans coming out to enjoy it. Tampa continues to show that it’s a hockey town both on and off the ice.

(All Photographs/Christine Gunn)

