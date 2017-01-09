The Oshawa Generals have traded Bolts prospect forward Anthony Cirelli to the Erie Otters in exchange for forward Allan McShane and draft picks. The trade is McShane and five draft picks – two second-round picks, a fourth-round pick, as well as a conditional second-round and a sixth-round pick – going to the Generals in exchange for Cirelli.

A third-round pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2015, Cirelli has 13 goals and 34 points in 26 games with the Generals this season and joins a stud Erie lineup that includes Bolts prospect Taylor Raddysh and other NHL prospects Alex DeBrincat, Erik Cernak and Dylan Strome.

Cirelli as well as Raddysh represented Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championship where Canada brought home the silver medal.

Cirelli became a star as a General by scoring some huge goals, becoming a Memorial Cup hero, playing for Team Canada at the World Juniors and wearing the ‘C’ for the Generals.

McShane is having a solid rookie season so far recording seven goals and 16 assists for 23 points in 33 games played this season.

