The Peterborough Petes announced today that the team has acquired Bolt prospect forward Chris Paquette in exchange for goalie prospect Nate McDonald and picks in upcoming OHL Priority Selections.

Paquette, a 6’2”, 201lbs center from Kingston, Ontario, was Niagara’s second round, 30th overall pick in the 2014 OHL Priority Selection. The 1998-born forward has scored 24 goals and 35 assists for 59 points in 148 OHL games, including 29 points in 37 games this season. Paquette also played a key role in Niagara’s 2016 Eastern Conference championship, and has played in 25 playoff games. He was selected in the fifth round (148th overall) in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Lightning.

In addition to Paquette, who has served as an alternate captain with the IceDogs this year, Peterborough also conditionally acquires Niagara’s fourth round pick in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection.

In return, Niagara receives Petes goalie prospect Nate McDonald, who was Peterborough’s 13th round, 246th overall pick in the 2015 OHL Priority Selection. The North Bay native has played 23 games this season with the Powassan VooDoos of the NOJHL.

Niagara also acquires five picks from the Petes for upcoming Priority Selections, including the following: Peterborough’s second (2017), Peterborough’s second (2018), Sault Ste. Marie’s second (2020), Peterborough’s second (2021), and Peterborough’s third (2022).

