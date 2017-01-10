The London Knights acquired the Saginaw Spirit captain and Bolt prospect Mitchell Stephens on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s OHL trade deadline for four second-round picks and two third-round picks.

“I am excited to join the London Knights organization (and) excited to see what lies ahead,” Stephens tweeted on his Twitter account.

“(I) would like to thank the entire Saginaw Spirit organization for the past few years. They have given me the opportunity to grow as a person and a player. I have made a lot of memories and friendships. That will stay with me forever.”

Stephens, 19, played 193 regular season and playoff games for the Spirit and had a total of 64 goals and 76 assists for 140 points.

Stephens has 11 goals and 17 assists for 28 points in 22 games in his fourth season and also had two goals and three assists during the world junior tourney despite missing three games with an ankle injury.

Stephens was a first round pick, eighth overall, by Saginaw in the 2013 OHL draft after he played minor midget with the Toronto Marlies program.

The Lightning drafted Stephens in 2015 in the second round, 33rd overall.

