Bolt prospect Taylor Raddysh scored four goals and an assist and Anthony Cirelli chipped in with a goal as Canada crushed Latvia 10-2 on Thursday night to remain unbeaten at the world junior hockey championship.

Mathieu Joseph had two assists

The victory moved Canada into a first-place tie with the United States in Group B. The Americans, who edged Russia 3-2 earlier in the day, will meet the host team in a New Year’s Eve showdown at Air Canada Centre.

