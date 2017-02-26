Quantcast
The Sports Daily > LightningShout
Bolts Acquire Stefan Fournier In Trade
Posted by on February 25, 2017
GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 26: Stefan Fournier #45 of the Arizona Coyotes fights with Paul Bissonnette #25 of the Los Angeles Kings during the first period of the preseason NHL game at Gila River Arena on September 26, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
GLENDALE, AZ – SEPTEMBER 26: Stefan Fournier #45 of the Arizona Coyotes fights with Paul Bissonnette #25 of the Los Angeles Kings during the first period of the preseason NHL game at Gila River Arena on September 26, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Lightning Traded minor league right winger Jeremy Morin to Arizona in exchange for minor league right winger Stefan Fournier.

The 6’3″ 226 pound Fournier had two goals and four points for AHL Tucson this season. Fournier, 24, has played in 139 AHL games during his career.

Morin played 82 games with the Blackhawks and Blue Jackets over six seasons. The Lightning signed him last July and he played 42 games this season with the Syracuse Crunch, accumulating nine goals and 21 points.

Follow me on Twitter @LightningShout and please “like” LightningShout on Facebook. You can email us at lightningshout@aol.com.