The Tampa Bay Lightning Traded minor league right winger Jeremy Morin to Arizona in exchange for minor league right winger Stefan Fournier.

The 6’3″ 226 pound Fournier had two goals and four points for AHL Tucson this season. Fournier, 24, has played in 139 AHL games during his career.

Morin played 82 games with the Blackhawks and Blue Jackets over six seasons. The Lightning signed him last July and he played 42 games this season with the Syracuse Crunch, accumulating nine goals and 21 points.

Follow me on Twitter @LightningShout and please “like” LightningShout on Facebook. You can email us at lightningshout@aol.com.