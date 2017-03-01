Quantcast
The Sports Daily > LightningShout
Bolts Acquire Veteran Goalie Mike McKenna For Adam Wilcox
Posted by on March 1, 2017

Lightning Press Release:

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired goaltender Mike McKenna from the Florida Panthers in exchange for goaltender Adam Wilcox, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today.

Adam Wilcox
Adam Wilcox (Christine Gunn}

McKenna, 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, has played in 26 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds this season, recording a 9-10-7 record with a 2.83 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage with one shutout. He has appeared in 415 career AHL games with Springfield, the Portland Pirates, Peoria Rivermen, Binghamton Senators, Albany Devils, Lowell Devils, Norfolk Admirals, Milwaukee Admirals and Omaha Ak-Sar-Ben Knights. McKenna has amassed a 201-158-18 record, a 2.70 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage with 26 shutouts.

NEWARK, NJ - DECEMBER 02: Goalie Mike McKenna #40 of the New Jersey Devils makes a save during a hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens at the Prudential Center on December 2, 2010 in Newark, New Jersey. The Canadiens won 5-1. (Photo by Paul Bereswill/Getty Images)
NEWARK, NJ – DECEMBER 02: Goalie Mike McKenna #40 of the New Jersey Devils makes a save during a hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens at the Prudential Center on December 2, 2010 in Newark, New Jersey. The Canadiens won 5-1. (Photo by Paul Bereswill/Getty Images)

A native of St. Louis, Missouri, McKenna has played in 22 career NHL games with the Lightning, New Jersey Devils, Columbus Blue Jackets and Arizona Coyotes. He made his NHL debut with Tampa Bay on February 3, 2009 at the New York Islanders in a relief effort.

McKenna, 33, was drafted by the Nashville Predators in the sixth round, 172nd overall, of the 2002 NHL Draft.

Follow me on Twitter @LightningShout and please “like” LightningShout on Facebook. You can email us at lightningshout@aol.com.