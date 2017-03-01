McKenna, 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, has played in 26 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds this season, recording a 9-10-7 record with a 2.83 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage with one shutout. He has appeared in 415 career AHL games with Springfield, the Portland Pirates, Peoria Rivermen, Binghamton Senators, Albany Devils, Lowell Devils, Norfolk Admirals, Milwaukee Admirals and Omaha Ak-Sar-Ben Knights. McKenna has amassed a 201-158-18 record, a 2.70 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage with 26 shutouts.

A native of St. Louis, Missouri, McKenna has played in 22 career NHL games with the Lightning, New Jersey Devils, Columbus Blue Jackets and Arizona Coyotes. He made his NHL debut with Tampa Bay on February 3, 2009 at the New York Islanders in a relief effort.

McKenna, 33, was drafted by the Nashville Predators in the sixth round, 172nd overall, of the 2002 NHL Draft.