Here is the release from the team :

Joseph, 6-foot-1, 172 pounds, has played in 29 games with the Saint John Sea Dogs of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League this season, notching 25 goals and 45 points. He is tied for the league lead for goals and is also tied for third for shorthanded goals with four, tied for fourth for power play goals with nine and tied for second for plus/minus with a plus-23 rating.

A native of Chambly, Quebec, Joseph has played in 176 career QMJHL games, all with the Sea Dogs, during the previous four seasons. He has registered 80 goals, 171 points, 17 power play goals and 13 shorthanded goals, with a plus-73 rating. Joseph has played in 10 career playoff games with Saint John, recording six goals and 10 pionts.

Joseph is currently playing for Team Canada at the 2017 World Junior Championships in Toronto and Montreal, which begins Monday.

The 19-year-old was drafted by the Lightning in the fourth round, 120th overall, of the 2015 NHL Draft.

(Feature Photo/Christine Gunn)

Follow me on Twitter @ChristineLRM and please “like” LightningShout on Facebook. You can email us at lightningshout@aol.com.