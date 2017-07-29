Ah, the dog days of summer. It’s hot, humid, and NHL players everywhere are enjoying time off before training for next season begins. A number of Lightning players are involved with stuff around the world and we wanted to catch you up on what the boys are up to.

It seems like every time you catch up on NHLers social media accounts they’re headed somewhere for a wedding. The Bolts are no exception. Congratulations go out to the captain Steven Stamkos and his bride Sandra on their nuptials. Former Lightning player Nate Thompson was on hand to offer… personal congratulations.

You may now kiss the – Nate Thompson?! Congratulations to Steven Stamkos on his recent nuptials to longtime girlfriend, Sandra! pic.twitter.com/p3LsKOPmwv — NHLPA (@NHLPA) July 5, 2017

Victor Hedman and his longtime girlfriend Sanna tied the knot as well. Best wishes to the happy couple!

Nikita Kucherov took part in an event put on by Bauer Hockey and took to the ice with USA Women’s Hockey star Hilary Knight and Canadian Women’s Hockey star Marie-Phillip Poulin.

Great to be part of @BauerHockey event and share ice with legends Hilary Knight and Marie-Phillip Poulin. pic.twitter.com/0CRI2R5NKg — Nikita Kucherov (@86Kucherov) July 22, 2017

J.T. Brown and his wife Lexi welcomed their baby girl Lily Willow Brown on June 24th. Lily weighed in at 8lbs, 4oz and is growing by the day!

Big hockey fan pic.twitter.com/xg95A3yWkK — Lexi LaFleur Brown (@lexilafleur) July 27, 2017

Ryan Callahan was up bright and early on July 14th hanging out with the morning crew of Rochester NY’s classic rock Radio Station 96.5 WCMF. You can listen to his appearance here.

Guess which one is cool with wearing pajama pants to the grocery store.@TheRealCally24 pic.twitter.com/Fecsm15Pzt — Duffy on WCMF (@DuffyOnWCMF) July 14, 2017

Vladislav Namestnikov spent some of his summer in Detroit as part of the Eastside Elite – a competitive summer hockey league founded by Steven Olesky. He was on team 2SP, along with former Syracuse Crunch defenseman Matt Taormina, and Buffalo Sabres’ free agent acquisition Seth Griffith. Recently updated stats show that Vlad has 15 goals and 14 assists in 9 games.

Come check out @EastsideElite all star challenge tomorrow in Mt. Clemens. Proceeds to charities with an after party to follow @StevenOleksy pic.twitter.com/72InkHwrp7 — Vlad Namestnikov (@Vladdy18) July 26, 2017

