The Lightning sends Valtteri Filppula, a fourth round pick and a conditional seventh rounder to Philadelphia for for veteran defenseman Mark Streit.

Reportedly, earlier this week Filppula nixed a trade to the Maple Leafs, having a list of 13 teams he couldn’t be sent to without permission.

This move by Yzerman looks like a good one as it frees up cap space for next year ($5 million). Streit, 30, ] is a UFA this summer. Another important result of this move is that without Filppula Tampa Bay can protect another forward in the expansion draft.

It also looks like another Tampa Bay defenseman will be moved today.

