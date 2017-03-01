Quantcast
Bolts Send Filppula To Philly For Defenseman Mark Streit
Posted by on March 1, 2017
GLENDALE, AZ – OCTOBER 15: Mark Streit #32 of the Philadelphia Flyers in action during the NHL game against Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on October 15, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Coyotes defeated the Flyers 4-3 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Lightning sends Valtteri Filppula, a fourth round pick and a conditional seventh rounder to Philadelphia for for veteran defenseman Mark Streit.

Reportedly, earlier this week Filppula nixed a trade to the Maple Leafs, having a list of 13 teams he couldn’t be sent to without permission.

This move by Yzerman looks like a good one as it frees up cap space for next year ($5 million). Streit, 30, ] is a UFA this summer. Another important result of this move is that without Filppula Tampa Bay can protect another forward in the expansion draft.

Valterri Filppula (Christine Gunn)

It also looks like another Tampa Bay defenseman will be moved today.

