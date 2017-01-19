The Tampa Bay Lightning have been long touted as a fast and skilled team. This has especially been true in recent years as they’ve ascended to the top of the NHL. Utilizing these attributes took them to the Stanley Cup Final and Eastern Conference Finals in back-to-back years and made the league take notice. One of the problems with gaining that type of prominence is that there’s a lot of eyes on you. Opposing teams know how to play them and how to shut them down.

Coach Jon Cooper’s squad has struggled with consistency during the 2016-17 campaign but their identity seems to be shifting a bit. They’re still fast and skilled but they aren’t afraid to hit back. This grittier approach may serve them well as they fight to get back to the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year.

Only a week removed from losing four straight games, the Bolts needed to make a change as they headed out west on a pivotal two week road trip. The first stop was against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. Heading into the game the Kings lead the league in hits. The Lightning didn’t retreat from this physical challenge.

Luke Witkowski has made a strong impression after being called up from Syracuse again earlier this week. He was an incredibly strong presence in LA, delivering a strong check on Kyle Clifford less than two minutes into the game. Clifford took exception to the hit and fisticuffs ensued.

The scrap at center ice sparked the Lightning as they secured two hard fought points in the 2-1 victory. Tampa registered 41 hits in the game, the seventh most in franchise history. Tampa Bay’s head coach admits that physical play hasn’t been a staple of the team over the last couple years but Witkowski’s work bolstered the team and they responded in kind.

Some fans lament the Lightning choosing grit over skill this season. The argument has merit but the Lightning are struggling to survive in the standings with a roster that is still decimated by key injuries. They have to find a way to win and they have to do it now. The entire team has been more defensively responsible in the last few games and that’s shown in a big way.

Their fight-or-flight instincts have kicked in and the Bolts have chosen to fight to keep their playoff hopes alive. It’s not a long term solution but if it helps keep them in the mix then so be it. Their game doesn’t always have to be pretty as long as it’s effective.

(Photos/Getty Images)

