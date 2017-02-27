The Tampa Bay Lightning traded goaltender Ben Bishop and a fifth round draft pick in the 2017 NHL draft to the Los Angeles Kings Sunday night. In return the Lightning receive goaltender Peter Budaj, defenseman Erik Cernak, a seventh-round pick in the 2017 draft and a conditional pick in this year’s draft.

Bishop leaves Tampa as the Lightning’s all-time leader for goalie games played (227), wins (131), saves (6,222) and shutouts (17). He finishes his Tampa Bay career with a 2.28 GAA and a .921 save percentage.

Bishop is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Lightning GM Steve Yzerman stated it was a difficult decision. The timing of the trade was influenced by the team’s salary cap issues now and in the future.

Peter Budaj, 34, has played in 53 games for the Kings this season posting a 27-20-3 record with a 2.12 GAA and .917 save percentage. He’s played in 350 career NHL games for the Kings, Montreal Canadiens, and Colorado Avalanche. He has a career record of 157-127-39 and 18 shutouts. Budaj has played well for LA this year while filling in for an injured Jonathan Quick. He is scheduled to be a UFA this summer and his current salary is $600,000. Yzerman mentioned he would be considered for a back up role as well.

Erik Cernak, 6’3″ 221 pounds, is a 19 year old defenseman with a right handed shot. He’s skated in 40 games for the Erie Otters of the OHL this season. He has 3 goals and 14 assists with a plus-27 rating. Cernak is expected to turn pro next season when he would join the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL.

(Feature Photo/Christine Gunn)

