Bruins Beat Crunch 2-1 In OT To Tie Series
Posted by on May 21, 2017

The Bruins’ Jordan Szwarz‘s scored at 8:28 of overtime to give Providence a 2-1 victory Sunday night over the Syracuse Crunch in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Szwarz’s second goal of the night and fourth in the last three games came on a wrist shot from the top of the left-wing circle off a feed from Wayne Simpson. It snapped Providence’s eight-game losing streak in playoff OT games, dating back to 2015.

Zane McIntyre made 29 saves for Providence, shutting out the Crunch over the final 67:02 of the contest.

Ben Thomas scored the only goal for Syracuse in Game 2, skating in from the point and burying a pass from Mathieu Brodeur 1:26 into the game.

Mike McKenna stopped 34 shots for the Crunch.

Syracuse Crunch goalie Mike McKenna defends during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday, May 22, 2017, at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, R.I. (courtesy of the Providence Bruins)

Boxscore

Providence 2 – Syracuse 1 OT

Game #: 2
Sunday, May 21, 2017
Scoring 1 2 3 OT Total PP
Syracuse Crunch 1 0 0 0 1 0 / 2
Providence Bruins 0 1 0 1 2 1 / 4

 

Shots 1 2 3 OT Total
Syracuse Crunch 11 8 8 3 30
Providence Bruins 6 12 11 7 36

Syracuse Crunch

# Skater Pos G A PIM Shots +/-
4 Dotchin, Jake D 0 0 0 1 -1
5 Masin, Dominik D 0 0 0 1 0
11 C Condra, Erik RW 0 0 2 0 0
15 Lynch, Kevin C 0 0 0 1 0
16 McGinn, Tye LW 0 1 0 1 0
20 A Taormina, Matt D 0 0 2 1 0
21 Froese, Byron C 0 0 0 2 0
22 Peca, Matthew C 0 0 0 1 1
25 Brodeur, Mathieu D 0 1 0 2 1
26 Thomas, Ben D 1 0 2 2 1
37 Gourde, Yanni LW 0 0 0 1 -1
40 Dumont, Gabriel C 0 0 0 4 0
65 A Koekkoek, Slater D 0 0 0 2 -1
73 Erne, Adam LW 0 0 0 2 0
78 Bournival, Michael LW 0 0 2 3 0
85 Walcott, Daniel D 0 0 0 0 0
89 Conacher, Cory RW 0 0 0 5 0
92 Vermin, Joel RW 0 0 0 1 0
# Goalie GA Mins SA SVS G A PIM
50 Gudlevskis, Kristers 0 0 0 0 0 0
56 McKenna, Mike 2 68:28 36 34 0 0 0
Head CoachBenoit Groulx
Assistant CoachJeff Halpern
Assistant CoachTrent Cull

Providence Bruins

# Skater Pos G A PIM Shots +/-
2 Grant, Alex D 0 0 2 3 -1
3 C Cross, Tommy D 0 1 0 1 1
5 Grzelcyk, Matt D 0 0 0 3 -1
6 Casto, Chris D 0 0 0 2 1
8 Breen, Chris D 0 0 0 0 0
9 Heinen, Danton C 0 2 0 3 0
14 Fitzgerald, Ryan C 0 0 0 1 0
15 Simpson, Wayne RW 0 1 0 3 0
20 Hargrove, Colton LW 0 0 2 1 0
21 Blidh, Anton LW 0 0 0 2 0
24 Porter, Chris LW 0 0 0 5 0
25 A Cave, Colby C 0 0 0 1 0
27 Czarnik, Austin C 0 0 0 1 0
28 Arnesson, Linus D 0 0 0 1 0
29 DeBrusk, Jake LW 0 0 0 3 0
37 A Szwarz, Jordan RW 2 0 0 4 0
41 Senyshyn, Zach RW 0 0 0 0 0
93 Mueller, Peter RW 0 0 0 2 0
# Goalie GA Mins SA SVS G A PIM
31 McIntyre, Zane 1 68:28 30 29 0 0 0
47 Subban, Malcolm 0 0 0 0 0 0
Head CoachKevin Dean
Assistant CoachJay Leach
Assistant CoachTrent Whitfield

Scoring

1st
1:26 SYR Ben Thomas (2) ASST: Mathieu Brodeur (2), Tye McGinn (6)
2nd
16:47 PRO Jordan Szwarz (4) ASST: Danton Heinen (8), Tommy Cross (7)(PP)
3rd
No Scoring
OT
8:28 PRO Jordan Szwarz (5) ASST: Wayne Simpson (6), Danton Heinen(9)

Penalties

1st
10:06 SYR Ben Thomas, Slashing, 2 min PP
18:24 SYR Erik Condra, Tripping, 2 min PP
2nd
02:50 PRO Colton Hargrove, Interference, 2 min PP
10:05 PRO Alex Grant, Hooking, 2 min PP
16:37 SYR Michael Bournival, Tripping, 2 min PP
3rd
09:49 SYR Matt Taormina, Holding, 2 min PP
OT
No Penalties

Three Stars

1st 2nd 3rd
Jordan Szwarz
Providence Bruins
G: 2
A: 0
Zane McIntyre
Providence Bruins
SA: 30
SV: 29
TOI: 68:28
Ben Thomas
Syracuse Crunch
G: 1
A: 0

 

PP PIM PTS
Syracuse Crunch 0 / 2 8 min / 4 inf 1 G + 2 A = 3 PTS
Providence Bruins 1 / 4 4 min / 2 inf 2 G + 4 A = 6 PTS

 

Arena OFFICIALS
Dunkin’ Donuts Center
Attendance: 3857
Start: 7:03 pm
End: 9:49 pm
Length: 2:46
Referee: Jake Brenk (42)
Referee: Pierre Lambert (47)
Linesman: Francois Dussureault (60)
Linesman: Kory Nagy (97)

Eastern Conference Finals – Series “M” (best-of-7)
A4-Providence Bruins vs. N1-Syracuse Crunch
Game 1 – Fri., May 19 – Syracuse 6, PROVIDENCE 3
Game 2 – Sun., May 21 – PROVIDENCE 2, Syracuse 1 (OT)
Game 3 – Wed., May 24 – Providence at Syracuse, 7:00
Game 4 – Fri., May 26 – Providence at Syracuse, 7:00
Game 5 – Sat., May 27 – Providence at Syracuse, 7:00
*Game 6 – Tue., May 30 – Syracuse at Providence, 7:05
*Game 7 – Wed., May 31 – Syracuse at Providence, 7:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern

Game 3 is at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the War Memorial in Syracuse.

(Feature Photo/TheAHL.com)

