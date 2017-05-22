The Bruins’ Jordan Szwarz‘s scored at 8:28 of overtime to give Providence a 2-1 victory Sunday night over the Syracuse Crunch in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Szwarz’s second goal of the night and fourth in the last three games came on a wrist shot from the top of the left-wing circle off a feed from Wayne Simpson. It snapped Providence’s eight-game losing streak in playoff OT games, dating back to 2015.
Zane McIntyre made 29 saves for Providence, shutting out the Crunch over the final 67:02 of the contest.
Ben Thomas scored the only goal for Syracuse in Game 2, skating in from the point and burying a pass from Mathieu Brodeur 1:26 into the game.
Mike McKenna stopped 34 shots for the Crunch.
Boxscore
Providence 2 – Syracuse 1 OT
|Scoring
|1
|2
|3
|OT
|Total
|PP
|Syracuse Crunch
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0 / 2
|Providence Bruins
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1 / 4
|Shots
|1
|2
|3
|OT
|Total
|Syracuse Crunch
|11
|8
|8
|3
|30
|Providence Bruins
|6
|12
|11
|7
|36
|#
|Skater
|Pos
|G
|A
|PIM
|Shots
|+/-
|4
|Dotchin, Jake
|D
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|5
|Masin, Dominik
|D
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|C
|Condra, Erik
|RW
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|15
|Lynch, Kevin
|C
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|McGinn, Tye
|LW
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|20
|A
|Taormina, Matt
|D
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|21
|Froese, Byron
|C
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|22
|Peca, Matthew
|C
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|Brodeur, Mathieu
|D
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|26
|Thomas, Ben
|D
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|37
|Gourde, Yanni
|LW
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|40
|Dumont, Gabriel
|C
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|65
|A
|Koekkoek, Slater
|D
|0
|0
|0
|2
|-1
|73
|Erne, Adam
|LW
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|78
|Bournival, Michael
|LW
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|85
|Walcott, Daniel
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|89
|Conacher, Cory
|RW
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|92
|Vermin, Joel
|RW
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|#
|Goalie
|GA
|Mins
|SA
|SVS
|G
|A
|PIM
|50
|Gudlevskis, Kristers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|56
|McKenna, Mike
|2
|68:28
|36
|34
|0
|0
|0
|Head Coach: Benoit Groulx
|Assistant Coach: Jeff Halpern
|Assistant Coach: Trent Cull
|#
|Skater
|Pos
|G
|A
|PIM
|Shots
|+/-
|2
|Grant, Alex
|D
|0
|0
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|C
|Cross, Tommy
|D
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|Grzelcyk, Matt
|D
|0
|0
|0
|3
|-1
|6
|Casto, Chris
|D
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|8
|Breen, Chris
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Heinen, Danton
|C
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|14
|Fitzgerald, Ryan
|C
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|Simpson, Wayne
|RW
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|20
|Hargrove, Colton
|LW
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|21
|Blidh, Anton
|LW
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|24
|Porter, Chris
|LW
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|25
|A
|Cave, Colby
|C
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|Czarnik, Austin
|C
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|Arnesson, Linus
|D
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|29
|DeBrusk, Jake
|LW
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|37
|A
|Szwarz, Jordan
|RW
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|41
|Senyshyn, Zach
|RW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|93
|Mueller, Peter
|RW
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|#
|Goalie
|GA
|Mins
|SA
|SVS
|G
|A
|PIM
|31
|McIntyre, Zane
|1
|68:28
|30
|29
|0
|0
|0
|47
|Subban, Malcolm
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Head Coach: Kevin Dean
|Assistant Coach: Jay Leach
|Assistant Coach: Trent Whitfield
Scoring
|1st
|1:26
|SYR
|Ben Thomas (2) ASST: Mathieu Brodeur (2), Tye McGinn (6)
|2nd
|16:47
|PRO
|Jordan Szwarz (4) ASST: Danton Heinen (8), Tommy Cross (7)(PP)
|3rd
|No Scoring
|OT
|8:28
|PRO
|Jordan Szwarz (5) ASST: Wayne Simpson (6), Danton Heinen(9)
Penalties
|1st
|10:06
|SYR
|Ben Thomas, Slashing, 2 min PP
|18:24
|SYR
|Erik Condra, Tripping, 2 min PP
|2nd
|02:50
|PRO
|Colton Hargrove, Interference, 2 min PP
|10:05
|PRO
|Alex Grant, Hooking, 2 min PP
|16:37
|SYR
|Michael Bournival, Tripping, 2 min PP
|3rd
|09:49
|SYR
|Matt Taormina, Holding, 2 min PP
|OT
|No Penalties
Three Stars
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|
Jordan Szwarz
Providence Bruins
G: 2
A: 0
|
Zane McIntyre
Providence Bruins
SA: 30
SV: 29
TOI: 68:28
|
Ben Thomas
Syracuse Crunch
G: 1
A: 0
|PP
|PIM
|PTS
|Syracuse Crunch
|0 / 2
|8 min / 4 inf
|1 G + 2 A = 3 PTS
|Providence Bruins
|1 / 4
|4 min / 2 inf
|2 G + 4 A = 6 PTS
|Arena
|OFFICIALS
|
Dunkin’ Donuts Center
Attendance: 3857
Start: 7:03 pm
End: 9:49 pm
Length: 2:46
|
Referee: Jake Brenk (42)
Referee: Pierre Lambert (47)
Linesman: Francois Dussureault (60)
Linesman: Kory Nagy (97)
Eastern Conference Finals – Series “M” (best-of-7)
A4-Providence Bruins vs. N1-Syracuse Crunch
Game 1 – Fri., May 19 – Syracuse 6, PROVIDENCE 3
Game 2 – Sun., May 21 – PROVIDENCE 2, Syracuse 1 (OT)
Game 3 – Wed., May 24 – Providence at Syracuse, 7:00
Game 4 – Fri., May 26 – Providence at Syracuse, 7:00
Game 5 – Sat., May 27 – Providence at Syracuse, 7:00
*Game 6 – Tue., May 30 – Syracuse at Providence, 7:05
*Game 7 – Wed., May 31 – Syracuse at Providence, 7:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
Game 3 is at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the War Memorial in Syracuse.
