The Bruins’ Jordan Szwarz‘s scored at 8:28 of overtime to give Providence a 2-1 victory Sunday night over the Syracuse Crunch in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Szwarz’s second goal of the night and fourth in the last three games came on a wrist shot from the top of the left-wing circle off a feed from Wayne Simpson. It snapped Providence’s eight-game losing streak in playoff OT games, dating back to 2015.

Zane McIntyre made 29 saves for Providence, shutting out the Crunch over the final 67:02 of the contest.

Ben Thomas scored the only goal for Syracuse in Game 2, skating in from the point and burying a pass from Mathieu Brodeur 1:26 into the game.

Mike McKenna stopped 34 shots for the Crunch.

Providence 2 – Syracuse 1 OT

Game #: 2

Game 3 is at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the War Memorial in Syracuse.

