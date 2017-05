Syracuse Crunch goalie Mike McKenna repeatedly made big saves and was the reason that the Crunch held off a late Bruins rally to take a 5-4 win over Providence in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals Wednesday night at the War Memorial.

McKenna, the games’ number one star, stopped 37 shots.

Cory Conacher scored twice and Michael Bournival, Yanni Gourde and Matt Taormina each had a goal.

Bruins all-star goalie Zane McIntyre was yanked out of the game after allowing Syracuse’s third goal.

The Crunch now leads the best-of-7 series two games to one. Game 4 is 7 p.m. Friday at the War Memorial.

Boxscore

Syracuse 5 – Providence 4

Game #: 3

Follow me on Twitter @LightningShout and please “like” LightningShout on Facebook. You can email us at lightningshout@aol.com.