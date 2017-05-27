Quantcast
The Sports Daily > LightningShout
Crunch Beat Bruins 7-2 To Take 3-1 Series Lead
Posted by on May 27, 2017

Cory Conacher recorded his second consecutive four-point game, Yanni Gourde added four points of his own and Syracuse routed Providence, 7-2, in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night.

With a 3-1 series lead, the Crunch can earn a trip to the Calder Cup Finals with another victory in Game 5 on Saturday (7 p.m. ET, AHL Live, NHL Network Radio).

Syracuse continued its sheer dominance on home ice this postseason, improving to 8-0 at the War Memorial Arena while outscoring its opponents 39-19 in those games. The Crunch have scored 31 goals in their last five home contests.

Conacher and Gourde each tallied a goal and three assists, Michael Bournival scored twice, and defensemen Matt Taormina and Ben Thomas each notched a goal and an assist.

Mike McKenna (10-5) made 33 saves, his fourth consecutive game with at least 30 stops.

Jordan Szwarz scored his fifth goal in the last five games for the Bruins, and Danton Heinen moved into a tie for the AHL lead with his ninth goal of the playoffs.

Zane McIntyre allowed six goals on 30 shots in two periods before getting the hook for the second straight game; Malcolm Subban stopped nine of 10 shots in the third. – (TheAHL.com)

Boxscore

Syracuse 7 – Providence 2

Game #: 4
Friday, May 26, 2017
Scoring 1 2 3 Total PP
Providence Bruins 1 1 0 2 1 / 2
Syracuse Crunch 2 4 1 7 2 / 5

 

Shots 1 2 3 Total
Providence Bruins 7 16 12 35
Syracuse Crunch 10 20 10 40

 

Providence Bruins
# Skater Pos G A PIM Shots +/-
2 A Grant, Alex D 0 0 0 1 0
3 C Cross, Tommy D 0 0 4 0 -2
5 Grzelcyk, Matt D 0 0 0 0 0
6 Casto, Chris D 0 0 0 0 -2
8 Breen, Chris D 0 0 2 1 -2
9 Heinen, Danton C 1 0 0 3 -3
11 Randell, Tyler RW 0 0 0 2 0
14 Fitzgerald, Ryan C 0 1 2 1 0
15 Simpson, Wayne RW 0 2 0 2 -1
20 Hargrove, Colton LW 0 0 0 1 0
21 Blidh, Anton LW 0 0 2 2 -1
24 A Porter, Chris LW 0 0 2 3 -2
25 Cave, Colby C 0 1 0 2 -1
27 Czarnik, Austin C 0 0 0 3 -2
28 Arnesson, Linus D 0 0 2 2 -2
29 DeBrusk, Jake LW 0 0 0 2 0
37 Szwarz, Jordan RW 1 0 0 5 -1
93 Mueller, Peter RW 0 0 0 5 -1
# Goalie GA Mins SA SVS G A PIM
31 McIntyre, Zane 6 40:00 30 24 0 0 0
47 Subban, Malcolm 1 20:00 10 9 0 0 0
Head CoachKevin Dean
Assistant CoachJay Leach
Assistant CoachTrent Whitfield

 

Syracuse Crunch
# Skater Pos G A PIM Shots +/-
4 Dotchin, Jake D 0 1 2 4 1
5 Masin, Dominik D 0 0 0 1 0
11 C Condra, Erik RW 0 1 0 2 0
15 Lynch, Kevin C 0 0 0 2 0
16 McGinn, Tye LW 0 2 0 1 2
20 A Taormina, Matt D 1 1 0 1 2
21 Froese, Byron C 0 1 2 2 0
22 Peca, Matthew C 0 0 0 1 1
25 Brodeur, Mathieu D 0 0 0 2 2
26 Thomas, Ben D 1 1 0 3 2
37 Gourde, Yanni LW 1 3 0 3 2
40 A Dumont, Gabriel C 1 0 2 2 1
65 Koekkoek, Slater D 0 0 2 5 1
67 Stephens, Mitchell C 0 0 0 0 0
73 Erne, Adam LW 0 0 0 3 1
78 Bournival, Michael LW 2 0 0 4 1
89 Conacher, Cory RW 1 3 0 3 3
92 Vermin, Joel RW 0 1 0 1 1
# Goalie GA Mins SA SVS G A PIM
50 Gudlevskis, Kristers 0 0 0 0 0 0
56 McKenna, Mike 2 60:00 35 33 0 0 0
Head CoachBenoit Groulx
Assistant CoachJeff Halpern
Assistant CoachTrent Cull

Scoring

1st
3:57 SYR Ben Thomas (3) ASST: Yanni Gourde (9), Cory Conacher (9)
7:07 PRO Jordan Szwarz (6) ASST: Wayne Simpson (9), Colby Cave (5)
19:49 SYR Matt Taormina (4) ASST: Yanni Gourde (10), Tye McGinn (7)(PP)
2nd
0:33 SYR Michael Bournival (5) ASST: Cory Conacher (10), Ben Thomas(5)
1:55 PRO Danton Heinen (9) ASST: Ryan Fitzgerald (3), Wayne Simpson(10) (PP)
4:31 SYR Yanni Gourde (5) ASST: Tye McGinn (8), Cory Conacher (11)
16:00 SYR Michael Bournival (6) ASST: Erik Condra (9), Jake Dotchin (4)
19:13 SYR Gabriel Dumont (5) ASST: Matt Taormina (11), Joel Vermin (2)
3rd
4:31 SYR Cory Conacher (7) ASST: Yanni Gourde (11), Byron Froese (7)(PP)

Penalties

1st
18:09 PRO Anton Blidh, High-sticking, 2 min PP
18:25 PRO Chris Porter, Slashing, 2 min PP
2nd
01:15 SYR Slater Koekkoek, Slashing, 2 min PP
01:55 PRO Tommy Cross, Roughing, 2 min
01:55 SYR Gabriel Dumont, Roughing, 2 min
03:16 PRO Chris Breen, Interference, 2 min
03:16 SYR Jake Dotchin, Diving/Embellishment, 2 min
3rd
02:48 PRO Linus Arnesson, Interference, 2 min PP
05:48 PRO Ryan Fitzgerald, Tripping, 2 min PP
12:28 PRO Tommy Cross, Slashing, 2 min PP
16:03 SYR Byron Froese, Tripping, 2 min PP
Three Stars
PP PIM PTS
Providence Bruins 1 / 2 14 min / 7 inf 2 G + 4 A = 6 PTS
Syracuse Crunch 2 / 5 8 min / 4 inf 7 G + 14 A = 21 PTS

 

Arena OFFICIALS
Onondaga County War Memorial Arena
Attendance: 5916
Start: 7:03 pm
End: 9:40 pm
Length: 2:37
Referee: Tom Chmielewski (43)
Referee: Peter MacDougall (45)
Linesman: Ryan Daisy (81)
Linesman: Francois Dussureault (60)

Video

Eastern Conference Finals – Series “M” (best-of-7)
A4-Providence Bruins vs. N1-Syracuse Crunch
Game 1 – Fri., May 19 – Syracuse 6, PROVIDENCE 3
Game 2 – Sun., May 21 – PROVIDENCE 2, Syracuse 1 (OT)
Game 3 – Wed., May 24 – SYRACUSE 5, Providence 4
Game 4 – Fri., May 26 – SYRACUSE 7, Providence 2
Game 5 – Sat., May 27 – Providence at Syracuse, 7:00
*Game 6 – Tue., May 30 – Syracuse at Providence, 7:05
*Game 7 – Wed., May 31 – Syracuse at Providence, 7:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern

(Feature Photo/TheAHL.com)

Follow me on Twitter @LightningShout and please “like” LightningShout on Facebook. You can email us at lightningshout@aol.com.