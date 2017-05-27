Cory Conacher recorded his second consecutive four-point game, Yanni Gourde added four points of his own and Syracuse routed Providence, 7-2, in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night.
With a 3-1 series lead, the Crunch can earn a trip to the Calder Cup Finals with another victory in Game 5 on Saturday (7 p.m. ET, AHL Live, NHL Network Radio).
Syracuse continued its sheer dominance on home ice this postseason, improving to 8-0 at the War Memorial Arena while outscoring its opponents 39-19 in those games. The Crunch have scored 31 goals in their last five home contests.
Conacher and Gourde each tallied a goal and three assists, Michael Bournival scored twice, and defensemen Matt Taormina and Ben Thomas each notched a goal and an assist.
Mike McKenna (10-5) made 33 saves, his fourth consecutive game with at least 30 stops.
Jordan Szwarz scored his fifth goal in the last five games for the Bruins, and Danton Heinen moved into a tie for the AHL lead with his ninth goal of the playoffs.
Zane McIntyre allowed six goals on 30 shots in two periods before getting the hook for the second straight game; Malcolm Subban stopped nine of 10 shots in the third. – (TheAHL.com)
Syracuse 7 – Providence 2
|Scoring
|1
|2
|3
|Total
|PP
|Providence Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1 / 2
|Syracuse Crunch
|2
|4
|1
|7
|2 / 5
|Shots
|1
|2
|3
|Total
|Providence Bruins
|7
|16
|12
|35
|Syracuse Crunch
|10
|20
|10
|40
|#
|Skater
|Pos
|G
|A
|PIM
|Shots
|+/-
|2
|A
|Grant, Alex
|D
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|C
|Cross, Tommy
|D
|0
|0
|4
|0
|-2
|5
|Grzelcyk, Matt
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Casto, Chris
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|8
|Breen, Chris
|D
|0
|0
|2
|1
|-2
|9
|Heinen, Danton
|C
|1
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|11
|Randell, Tyler
|RW
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|14
|Fitzgerald, Ryan
|C
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|15
|Simpson, Wayne
|RW
|0
|2
|0
|2
|-1
|20
|Hargrove, Colton
|LW
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|Blidh, Anton
|LW
|0
|0
|2
|2
|-1
|24
|A
|Porter, Chris
|LW
|0
|0
|2
|3
|-2
|25
|Cave, Colby
|C
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-1
|27
|Czarnik, Austin
|C
|0
|0
|0
|3
|-2
|28
|Arnesson, Linus
|D
|0
|0
|2
|2
|-2
|29
|DeBrusk, Jake
|LW
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|37
|Szwarz, Jordan
|RW
|1
|0
|0
|5
|-1
|93
|Mueller, Peter
|RW
|0
|0
|0
|5
|-1
|#
|Goalie
|GA
|Mins
|SA
|SVS
|G
|A
|PIM
|31
|McIntyre, Zane
|6
|40:00
|30
|24
|0
|0
|0
|47
|Subban, Malcolm
|1
|20:00
|10
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Head Coach: Kevin Dean
|Assistant Coach: Jay Leach
|Assistant Coach: Trent Whitfield
|#
|Skater
|Pos
|G
|A
|PIM
|Shots
|+/-
|4
|Dotchin, Jake
|D
|0
|1
|2
|4
|1
|5
|Masin, Dominik
|D
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|C
|Condra, Erik
|RW
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|15
|Lynch, Kevin
|C
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16
|McGinn, Tye
|LW
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|20
|A
|Taormina, Matt
|D
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Froese, Byron
|C
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|22
|Peca, Matthew
|C
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|Brodeur, Mathieu
|D
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|26
|Thomas, Ben
|D
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|37
|Gourde, Yanni
|LW
|1
|3
|0
|3
|2
|40
|A
|Dumont, Gabriel
|C
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|65
|Koekkoek, Slater
|D
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1
|67
|Stephens, Mitchell
|C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|73
|Erne, Adam
|LW
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|78
|Bournival, Michael
|LW
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|89
|Conacher, Cory
|RW
|1
|3
|0
|3
|3
|92
|Vermin, Joel
|RW
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|#
|Goalie
|GA
|Mins
|SA
|SVS
|G
|A
|PIM
|50
|Gudlevskis, Kristers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|56
|McKenna, Mike
|2
|60:00
|35
|33
|0
|0
|0
|Head Coach: Benoit Groulx
|Assistant Coach: Jeff Halpern
|Assistant Coach: Trent Cull
Scoring
|1st
|3:57
|SYR
|Ben Thomas (3) ASST: Yanni Gourde (9), Cory Conacher (9)
|7:07
|PRO
|Jordan Szwarz (6) ASST: Wayne Simpson (9), Colby Cave (5)
|19:49
|SYR
|Matt Taormina (4) ASST: Yanni Gourde (10), Tye McGinn (7)(PP)
|2nd
|0:33
|SYR
|Michael Bournival (5) ASST: Cory Conacher (10), Ben Thomas(5)
|1:55
|PRO
|Danton Heinen (9) ASST: Ryan Fitzgerald (3), Wayne Simpson(10) (PP)
|4:31
|SYR
|Yanni Gourde (5) ASST: Tye McGinn (8), Cory Conacher (11)
|16:00
|SYR
|Michael Bournival (6) ASST: Erik Condra (9), Jake Dotchin (4)
|19:13
|SYR
|Gabriel Dumont (5) ASST: Matt Taormina (11), Joel Vermin (2)
|3rd
|4:31
|SYR
|Cory Conacher (7) ASST: Yanni Gourde (11), Byron Froese (7)(PP)
Penalties
|1st
|18:09
|PRO
|Anton Blidh, High-sticking, 2 min PP
|18:25
|PRO
|Chris Porter, Slashing, 2 min PP
|2nd
|01:15
|SYR
|Slater Koekkoek, Slashing, 2 min PP
|01:55
|PRO
|Tommy Cross, Roughing, 2 min
|01:55
|SYR
|Gabriel Dumont, Roughing, 2 min
|03:16
|PRO
|Chris Breen, Interference, 2 min
|03:16
|SYR
|Jake Dotchin, Diving/Embellishment, 2 min
|3rd
|02:48
|PRO
|Linus Arnesson, Interference, 2 min PP
|05:48
|PRO
|Ryan Fitzgerald, Tripping, 2 min PP
|12:28
|PRO
|Tommy Cross, Slashing, 2 min PP
|16:03
|SYR
|Byron Froese, Tripping, 2 min PP
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|
Yanni Gourde
Syracuse Crunch
G: 1
A: 3
|
Michael Bournival
Syracuse Crunch
G: 2
A: 0
|
Cory Conacher
Syracuse Crunch
G: 1
A: 3
|PP
|PIM
|PTS
|Providence Bruins
|1 / 2
|14 min / 7 inf
|2 G + 4 A = 6 PTS
|Syracuse Crunch
|2 / 5
|8 min / 4 inf
|7 G + 14 A = 21 PTS
|Arena
|OFFICIALS
|
Onondaga County War Memorial Arena
Attendance: 5916
Start: 7:03 pm
End: 9:40 pm
Length: 2:37
|
Referee: Tom Chmielewski (43)
Referee: Peter MacDougall (45)
Linesman: Ryan Daisy (81)
Linesman: Francois Dussureault (60)
Eastern Conference Finals – Series “M” (best-of-7)
A4-Providence Bruins vs. N1-Syracuse Crunch
Game 1 – Fri., May 19 – Syracuse 6, PROVIDENCE 3
Game 2 – Sun., May 21 – PROVIDENCE 2, Syracuse 1 (OT)
Game 3 – Wed., May 24 – SYRACUSE 5, Providence 4
Game 4 – Fri., May 26 – SYRACUSE 7, Providence 2
Game 5 – Sat., May 27 – Providence at Syracuse, 7:00
*Game 6 – Tue., May 30 – Syracuse at Providence, 7:05
*Game 7 – Wed., May 31 – Syracuse at Providence, 7:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
