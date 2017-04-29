The Syracuse Crunch won the North Division Semifinal series tonight, 2-1 in OT on Gabriel Dumont‘s goal and advanced to Round 2 of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Dumont scored 2:18 into overtime.

The Crunch won the best-of-5 series three games to one and will host the first two games of the best-of-7 next round Friday and Saturday versus Toronto.

Mike McKenna was brilliant in goal for the Crunch, making 26 saves.

Erik Condra scored the only goal of the first period, on a power play assisted by Tye McGinn at 16:41.

The Crunch won their first playoff series since the 2012-13 season, when they reached the Calder Cup finals.

Three down, 12 to go.

Audio

Follow me on Twitter @LightningShout and please “like” LightningShout on Facebook. You can email us at lightningshout@aol.com.