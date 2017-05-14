Quantcast
Crunch Beat Marlies 5-1, Take 3-2 Series Lead
Posted by on May 13, 2017

Mike McKenna stopped 26 of 27 shots to lead the Syracuse Crunch over the Toronto Marlies 5-1 on Saturday night to take a 3-2 lead in their second-round series and put Toronto on the verge of elimination.

Steve Oleksy scored to give the Marlies an early 1-0 lead, but Matthew Peca responded three minutes later to even the score heading into the first intermission.

Syracuse’s Joel Vermin and Kevin Lynch scored in the second period while Jonathan Racine netted another 1:35 into the third to make it 4-1 Crunch. Gabriel Dumont added an empty netter to seal the win.

Toronto’s Kasimir Kaskisuo turned away 18-of-22 shots in defeat.

Syracuse went 0 for 2 on the power play while Toronto failed to score on five man-advantage chances.

Game 6 is Monday at Toronto’s Ricoh Coliseum. All five games in the series have been won by the home team. Crunch defenseman Jake Dotchin will be back from his suspension.

Audio

Boxscore

Syracuse Crunch 5 – Toronto Martlies 1

 Game #: 5
Saturday, May 13, 2017
Scoring 1 2 3 Total PP
Toronto Marlies 1 0 0 1 0 / 5
Syracuse Crunch 1 2 2 5 0 / 2

 

Shots 1 2 3 Total
Toronto Marlies 12 9 6 27
Syracuse Crunch 8 10 5 23
Toronto Marlies
# Skater Pos G A PIM Shots +/-
2 C Campbell, Andrew D 0 0 2 2 -1
4 A Holl, Justin D 0 0 0 3 -1
5 Oleksy, Steve D 1 0 4 2 -1
6 Nielsen, Andrew D 0 0 0 2 -2
7 Wrenn, William D 0 0 0 0 0
8 Dermott, Travis D 0 0 0 4 -2
10 O’Reilly, Cal C 0 0 0 1 -3
11 Johnsson, Andreas LW 0 0 0 2 0
15 Kalinin, Sergey C 0 0 0 0 -1
16 Findlay, Brett C 0 1 0 1 0
17 A Clune, Richard LW 0 1 0 1 0
19 Leipsic, Brendan LW 0 0 2 0 -1
27 Grundstrom, Carl LW 0 0 2 1 -3
28 Kapanen, Kasperi RW 0 0 0 2 -1
36 Rychel, Kerby LW 0 0 0 2 1
38 A Greening, Colin C 0 0 0 3 -1
39 Griffith, Seth RW 0 0 0 1 -2
46 Moore, Trevor LW 0 0 0 0 -3
# Goalie GA Mins SA SVS G A PIM
1 Kaskisuo, Kasimir 4 58:14 22 18 0 0 0
30 Bibeau, Antoine 0 0 0 0 0 0
Head CoachSheldon Keefe
Assistant CoachA.J. MacLean
Syracuse Crunch
# Skater Pos G A PIM Shots +/-
3 Racine, Jonathan D 1 1 0 2 2
5 Masin, Dominik D 0 0 0 0 0
11 C Condra, Erik RW 0 2 2 1 2
15 Lynch, Kevin C 1 0 0 2 1
16 McGinn, Tye LW 0 0 0 3 0
20 A Taormina, Matt D 0 0 0 0 0
21 Froese, Byron C 0 0 2 3 0
22 Peca, Matthew C 1 0 2 3 0
25 Brodeur, Mathieu D 0 0 0 1 2
26 Thomas, Ben D 0 0 0 1 3
37 Gourde, Yanni LW 0 2 4 1 3
40 A Dumont, Gabriel C 1 0 0 1 1
65 Koekkoek, Slater D 0 0 0 1 1
73 Erne, Adam LW 0 0 0 0 0
78 Bournival, Michael LW 0 1 0 1 1
85 Walcott, Daniel D 0 1 0 0 1
89 Conacher, Cory RW 0 1 4 1 1
92 Vermin, Joel RW 1 0 2 2 1
# Goalie GA Mins SA SVS G A PIM
50 Gudlevskis, Kristers 0 0 0 0 0 0
56 McKenna, Mike 1 60:00 27 26 0 0 0
Head CoachBenoit Groulx
Assistant CoachJeff Halpern
Assistant CoachTrent Cull

Scoring

1st
8:26 TOR Steve Oleksy (1) ASST: Brett Findlay (1), Richard Clune (1)
11:24 SYR Matthew Peca (3) ASST: Erik Condra (5), Jonathan Racine (1)
2nd
3:18 SYR Joel Vermin (4) ASST: Cory Conacher (4), Yanni Gourde (4)
9:25 SYR Kevin Lynch (1) ASST: Daniel Walcott (3)
3rd
1:35 SYR Jonathan Racine (1) ASST: Yanni Gourde (5) (SH)
16:22 SYR Gabriel Dumont (2) ASST: Erik Condra (6), Michael Bournival(2) (EN)
Penalties
1st
12:46 SYR Erik Condra, Interference, 2 min PP
17:04 TOR Carl Grundstrom, Elbowing, 2 min PP
2nd
07:24 TOR Steve Oleksy, Slashing, 2 min
07:24 SYR Yanni Gourde, Slashing, 2 min
11:41 TOR Andrew Campbell, Roughing, 2 min
11:41 TOR Brendan Leipsic, Roughing, 2 min PP
11:41 SYR Cory Conacher, Roughing, 2 min
12:10 SYR Byron Froese, Holding, 2 min PP
15:36 TOR Steve Oleksy, Diving/Embellishment, 2 min
15:36 SYR Matthew Peca, Cross-checking, 2 min
20:00 SYR Cory Conacher, Roughing, 2 min PP
3rd
05:47 SYR Yanni Gourde, Cross-checking, 2 min PP
08:36 SYR Joel Vermin, High-sticking, 2 min PP
Three Stars
1st 2nd 3rd
Mike McKenna
Syracuse Crunch
SA: 27
SV: 26
TOI: 60:00
Slater Koekkoek
Syracuse Crunch
G: 0
A: 0
Gabriel Dumont
Syracuse Crunch
G: 1
A: 0
PP PIM PTS
Toronto Marlies 0 / 5 10 min / 5 inf 1 G + 2 A = 3 PTS
Syracuse Crunch 0 / 2 16 min / 8 inf 5 G + 8 A = 13 PTS

 

Arena OFFICIALS
Onondaga County War Memorial Arena
Attendance: 5756
Start: 7:06 pm
End: 9:24 pm
Length: 2:18
Referee: Tom Chmielewski (43)
Referee: Pierre Lambert (47)
Linesman: Ryan Daisy (81)
Linesman: Francois Dussureault (60)

(Feature Photo/TheAHL.com)

