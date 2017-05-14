Mike McKenna stopped 26 of 27 shots to lead the Syracuse Crunch over the Toronto Marlies 5-1 on Saturday night to take a 3-2 lead in their second-round series and put Toronto on the verge of elimination.
Steve Oleksy scored to give the Marlies an early 1-0 lead, but Matthew Peca responded three minutes later to even the score heading into the first intermission.
Syracuse’s Joel Vermin and Kevin Lynch scored in the second period while Jonathan Racine netted another 1:35 into the third to make it 4-1 Crunch. Gabriel Dumont added an empty netter to seal the win.
Toronto’s Kasimir Kaskisuo turned away 18-of-22 shots in defeat.
Syracuse went 0 for 2 on the power play while Toronto failed to score on five man-advantage chances.
Game 6 is Monday at Toronto’s Ricoh Coliseum. All five games in the series have been won by the home team. Crunch defenseman Jake Dotchin will be back from his suspension.
Syracuse Crunch 5 – Toronto Martlies 1
|Scoring
|1
|2
|3
|Total
|PP
|Toronto Marlies
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0 / 5
|Syracuse Crunch
|1
|2
|2
|5
|0 / 2
|Shots
|1
|2
|3
|Total
|Toronto Marlies
|12
|9
|6
|27
|Syracuse Crunch
|8
|10
|5
|23
|#
|Skater
|Pos
|G
|A
|PIM
|Shots
|+/-
|2
|C
|Campbell, Andrew
|D
|0
|0
|2
|2
|-1
|4
|A
|Holl, Justin
|D
|0
|0
|0
|3
|-1
|5
|Oleksy, Steve
|D
|1
|0
|4
|2
|-1
|6
|Nielsen, Andrew
|D
|0
|0
|0
|2
|-2
|7
|Wrenn, William
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Dermott, Travis
|D
|0
|0
|0
|4
|-2
|10
|O’Reilly, Cal
|C
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|11
|Johnsson, Andreas
|LW
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|15
|Kalinin, Sergey
|C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|16
|Findlay, Brett
|C
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|17
|A
|Clune, Richard
|LW
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|19
|Leipsic, Brendan
|LW
|0
|0
|2
|0
|-1
|27
|Grundstrom, Carl
|LW
|0
|0
|2
|1
|-3
|28
|Kapanen, Kasperi
|RW
|0
|0
|0
|2
|-1
|36
|Rychel, Kerby
|LW
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|38
|A
|Greening, Colin
|C
|0
|0
|0
|3
|-1
|39
|Griffith, Seth
|RW
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|46
|Moore, Trevor
|LW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|#
|Goalie
|GA
|Mins
|SA
|SVS
|G
|A
|PIM
|1
|Kaskisuo, Kasimir
|4
|58:14
|22
|18
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Bibeau, Antoine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Head Coach: Sheldon Keefe
|Assistant Coach: A.J. MacLean
|#
|Skater
|Pos
|G
|A
|PIM
|Shots
|+/-
|3
|Racine, Jonathan
|D
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5
|Masin, Dominik
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|C
|Condra, Erik
|RW
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|15
|Lynch, Kevin
|C
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|16
|McGinn, Tye
|LW
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|20
|A
|Taormina, Matt
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Froese, Byron
|C
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|22
|Peca, Matthew
|C
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|25
|Brodeur, Mathieu
|D
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|Thomas, Ben
|D
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|37
|Gourde, Yanni
|LW
|0
|2
|4
|1
|3
|40
|A
|Dumont, Gabriel
|C
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|65
|Koekkoek, Slater
|D
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|73
|Erne, Adam
|LW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|78
|Bournival, Michael
|LW
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|85
|Walcott, Daniel
|D
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|89
|Conacher, Cory
|RW
|0
|1
|4
|1
|1
|92
|Vermin, Joel
|RW
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|#
|Goalie
|GA
|Mins
|SA
|SVS
|G
|A
|PIM
|50
|Gudlevskis, Kristers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|56
|McKenna, Mike
|1
|60:00
|27
|26
|0
|0
|0
|Head Coach: Benoit Groulx
|Assistant Coach: Jeff Halpern
|Assistant Coach: Trent Cull
Scoring
|1st
|8:26
|TOR
|Steve Oleksy (1) ASST: Brett Findlay (1), Richard Clune (1)
|11:24
|SYR
|Matthew Peca (3) ASST: Erik Condra (5), Jonathan Racine (1)
|2nd
|3:18
|SYR
|Joel Vermin (4) ASST: Cory Conacher (4), Yanni Gourde (4)
|9:25
|SYR
|Kevin Lynch (1) ASST: Daniel Walcott (3)
|3rd
|1:35
|SYR
|Jonathan Racine (1) ASST: Yanni Gourde (5) (SH)
|16:22
|SYR
|Gabriel Dumont (2) ASST: Erik Condra (6), Michael Bournival(2) (EN)
|1st
|12:46
|SYR
|Erik Condra, Interference, 2 min PP
|17:04
|TOR
|Carl Grundstrom, Elbowing, 2 min PP
|2nd
|07:24
|TOR
|Steve Oleksy, Slashing, 2 min
|07:24
|SYR
|Yanni Gourde, Slashing, 2 min
|11:41
|TOR
|Andrew Campbell, Roughing, 2 min
|11:41
|TOR
|Brendan Leipsic, Roughing, 2 min PP
|11:41
|SYR
|Cory Conacher, Roughing, 2 min
|12:10
|SYR
|Byron Froese, Holding, 2 min PP
|15:36
|TOR
|Steve Oleksy, Diving/Embellishment, 2 min
|15:36
|SYR
|Matthew Peca, Cross-checking, 2 min
|20:00
|SYR
|Cory Conacher, Roughing, 2 min PP
|3rd
|05:47
|SYR
|Yanni Gourde, Cross-checking, 2 min PP
|08:36
|SYR
|Joel Vermin, High-sticking, 2 min PP
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|
Mike McKenna
Syracuse Crunch
SA: 27
SV: 26
TOI: 60:00
|
Slater Koekkoek
Syracuse Crunch
G: 0
A: 0
|
Gabriel Dumont
Syracuse Crunch
G: 1
A: 0
|PP
|PIM
|PTS
|Toronto Marlies
|0 / 5
|10 min / 5 inf
|1 G + 2 A = 3 PTS
|Syracuse Crunch
|0 / 2
|16 min / 8 inf
|5 G + 8 A = 13 PTS
|Arena
|OFFICIALS
|
Onondaga County War Memorial Arena
Attendance: 5756
Start: 7:06 pm
End: 9:24 pm
Length: 2:18
|
Referee: Tom Chmielewski (43)
Referee: Pierre Lambert (47)
Linesman: Ryan Daisy (81)
Linesman: Francois Dussureault (60)
(Feature Photo/TheAHL.com)
