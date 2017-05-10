Brendan Leipsic, Carl Grundstrom and Kasperi Kapanen scored in a 33-second span late in the third period as the Toronto Marlies rallied past the Syracuse Crunch 5-3 on Tuesday in Toronto.

Syracuse leads the best-of-seven series 2-1 with Game 4 on tomorrow in Toronto.

Adam Erne, Byron Froese and Erik Condra gave the Crunch a 3-2 lead before Toronto’s rally. Mike McKenna stopped 29 shots in net.

Leipsic tied it 3-3 at the 18:04 mark of the third period and Grundstrom had the winner just 18 seconds later. Kapanen added his insurance goal 15 seconds after that.

