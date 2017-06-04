Quantcast
Crunch Go Down 2-0 In Calder Cup Finals After Griffins Beat Them 6-5 In Double-OT
Posted by on June 4, 2017

Ben Street‘s second goal of the night came at 7:02 of the second overtime to give the Grand Rapids Griffins a 6-5 win over the Syracuse Crunch Saturday at Van Andel Arena.

The Griffins now have a 2-0 series lead in the Calder Cup Final in the best-of-seven series.

Street added an assist for a three-point night, Martin Frk added a goal and two assists and Jared Coreau (13-2) made 21 of his 50 saves during sudden-death as Grand Rapids remained perfect at home this postseason.

The Griffins opened the Game 2 scoring at 5:27 of the first period with a power-play goal as Frk picked the top corner with a laser from the right-wing faceoff dot, his fourth goal of the playoffs.

Syracuse answered at 10:37 as Yanni Gourde netted his sixth goal of the postseason, skating down the right wing and chipping the puck past Coreau.

Street put the Griffins back up at 12:29 with his fifth goal of the playoffs, burying a rebound into an open cage after Mike McKenna‘s initial save off an Eric Tangradi shot.

Grand Rapids carried the 2-1 lead into the second period but the Crunch tied it up again at the 4:30 mark when Joel Vermin got around a defender and went backhand-to-forehand before slipping a shot past Coreau for his second goal of the series and seventh of the playoffs.

Just 71 seconds later, the Crunch took their first lead of Game 2 as captain Erik Condra drove to the net and put in the rebound of Matthew Peca‘s shot at 5:41.

The Griffins made it 3-3 with another power-play goal at 12:53. Frk sprung Mitch Callahan into the offensive zone with a long outlet pass, and Evgeny Svechnikov knocked in a rebound for his fifth goal of the playoffs.

Game 1 hero Tomas Nosek gave Grand Rapids a 4-3 lead just 24 seconds into the third, deflecting a shot by Street past McKenna for his 10th goal of the playoffs.

But Syracuse scored its first power-play goal in seven tries this series to tie it at 4-4 with 12:13 remaining, as Cory Conacher one-timed a feed from Gourde for his 10th postseason goal, re-tying Nosek for the league lead.

Tyler Bertuzzi gave Grand Rapids its fourth one-goal lead of the night with 6:24 to go, finishing a barrage of Griffins shots with a rocket from the left-wing dot, his seventh goal of the playoffs.

Byron Froese missed a chance to tie the game on a penalty shot with 5:07 to go, but the Crunch got the equalizer 22 seconds after when Michael Bournival scored his seventh of the playoffs.

Syracuse had several great chances in overtime, including a power play that spanned the two extra periods but leaves West Michigan without a win.

McKenna (11-7) made 45 saves on the night.

NOTES: Shots on goal were 55-51 in favor of Syracuse… This was the first double-overtime game in the Calder Cup Finals since 2005, when Patrick Sharp gave Philadelphia a 2-1 win over Chicago in Game 2 of that series… Attendance was 10,834, the Griffins’ first sellout of the postseason… Grand Rapids’ three power-play goals tied a franchise record for a single playoff game… The Griffins improved to 9-0 when scoring the game’s first goal, and 9-0 at home… The Crunch, 2-7 on the road in the playoffs, will take their own nine-game home winning streak into Game 3 on Wednesday. – (TheAHL.com)

Boxscore

Grand Rapids 6 – Syracuse 5 Double-OT

Game #: 2
Saturday, June 03, 2017
Scoring 1 2 3 OT 2OT Total PP
Syracuse Crunch 1 2 2 0 0 5 1 / 6
Grand Rapids Griffins 2 1 2 0 1 6 3 / 5

 

Shots 1 2 3 OT 2OT Total
Syracuse Crunch 12 7 15 16 5 55
Grand Rapids Griffins 12 15 8 11 5 51

 

Syracuse Crunch
# Skater Pos G A PIM Shots +/-
4 Dotchin, Jake D 0 1 0 1 2
5 Masin, Dominik D 0 0 2 5 1
9 Cirelli, Anthony C 0 0 0 4 0
11 C Condra, Erik RW 1 1 0 2 1
15 Lynch, Kevin C 0 0 0 5 0
16 McGinn, Tye LW 0 0 2 0 0
20 A Taormina, Matt D 0 0 0 3 0
21 Froese, Byron C 0 0 0 2 0
22 Peca, Matthew C 0 1 0 2 1
25 Brodeur, Mathieu D 0 0 0 4 -1
26 Thomas, Ben D 0 0 0 3 -1
37 Gourde, Yanni LW 1 1 0 2 0
40 Dumont, Gabriel C 0 0 2 2 0
65 A Koekkoek, Slater D 0 0 0 4 1
73 Erne, Adam LW 0 1 0 2 0
78 Bournival, Michael LW 1 1 2 6 1
89 Conacher, Cory RW 1 0 2 4 0
92 Vermin, Joel RW 1 0 0 4 0
# Goalie GA Mins SA SVS G A PIM
50 Gudlevskis, Kristers 0 0 0 0 0 0
56 McKenna, Mike 6 87:02 51 45 0 0 0
Head CoachBenoit Groulx
Assistant CoachJeff Halpern
Assistant CoachTrent Cull
Grand Rapids Griffins
# Skater Pos G A PIM Shots +/-
2 Hicketts, Joe D 0 1 0 4 1
4 C Paetsch, Nathan D 0 1 0 1 0
5 Russo, Robbie D 0 0 0 0 -1
10 Street, Ben C 2 1 2 8 2
15 Callahan, Mitch RW 0 1 0 4 1
18 A Lashoff, Brian D 0 0 2 0 0
19 Nosek, Tomas C 1 1 2 3 -3
20 Renouf, Dan D 0 0 0 3 -1
23 Turgeon, Dominic C 0 0 0 1 0
26 Tangradi, Eric LW 0 2 0 6 2
27 Frk, Martin RW 1 2 2 4 -2
28 Lorito, Matt LW 0 0 0 3 0
39 Bertuzzi, Tyler LW 1 0 2 2 -3
45 Campbell, Colin RW 0 0 0 1 0
51 Criscuolo, Kyle C 0 0 0 2 0
52 McIlrath, Dylan D 0 0 2 2 -1
55 A Ford, Matthew RW 0 1 0 3 0
77 Svechnikov, Evgeny RW 1 0 0 4 0
# Goalie GA Mins SA SVS G A PIM
31 Coreau, Jared 5 87:00 55 50 0 0 0
40 Pasquale, Eddie 0 0 0 0 0 0
Head CoachTodd Nelson
Assistant CoachMike Knuble
Assistant CoachBen Simon

Scoring

1st
5:27 GR Martin Frk (4) ASST: Matthew Ford (4), Tomas Nosek (8) (PP)
10:37 SYR Yanni Gourde (6) ASST: None
12:29 GR Ben Street (5) ASST: Eric Tangradi (14)
2nd
4:30 SYR Joel Vermin (7) ASST: None
5:41 SYR Erik Condra (5) ASST: Matthew Peca (9), Michael Bournival (4)
12:53 GR Evgeny Svechnikov (5) ASST: Mitch Callahan (9), Martin Frk (7)(PP)
3rd
0:24 GR Tomas Nosek (10) ASST: Ben Street (12), Martin Frk (8) (PP)
7:47 SYR Cory Conacher (10) ASST: Yanni Gourde (14), Adam Erne (5)(PP)
13:36 GR Tyler Bertuzzi (7) ASST: Nathan Paetsch (4), Joe Hicketts (6)
15:15 SYR Michael Bournival (7) ASST: Jake Dotchin (6), Erik Condra (11)
OT
No Scoring
2nd OT
7:02 GR Ben Street (6) ASST: Eric Tangradi (15)
Penalties
1st
03:06 GR Brian Lashoff, Hooking, 2 min PP
03:48 SYR Cory Conacher, Hooking, 2 min PP
14:03 GR Dylan McIlrath, Roughing, 2 min PP
17:17 SYR Michael Bournival, Hooking, 2 min PP
17:24 GR Martin Frk, Checking to the head, 2 min PP
2nd
00:04 GR Tomas Nosek, Elbowing, 2 min PP
06:08 SYR Tye McGinn, Tripping, 2 min PP
11:29 SYR Dominik Masin, Tripping, 2 min PP
19:36 SYR Gabriel Dumont, Hooking, 2 min PP
3rd
06:28 GR Tyler Bertuzzi, Cross-checking, 2 min PP
OT
18:21 GR Ben Street, Delay of game, 2 min PP
2nd OT
No Penalties
Syracuse Crunch Penalty Shots
# Shooter # Goaltender Period Time Goal?
21 Byron Froese 31 Jared Coreau 3rd 14:53 No
Grand Rapids Griffins Penalty Shots
# Shooter # Goaltender Period Time Goal?
Three Stars

 

PP PIM PTS
Syracuse Crunch 1 / 6 10 min / 5 inf 5 G + 6 A = 11 PTS
Grand Rapids Griffins 3 / 5 12 min / 6 inf 6 G + 10 A = 16 PTS

 

Arena OFFICIALS
Van Andel Arena
Attendance: 10834
Start: 7:11 pm
End: 11:17 pm
Length: 4:06
Referee: Terry Koharski (10)
Referee: Jake Brenk (42)
Linesman: Kory Nagy (97)
Linesman: Ryan Daisy (81)
2017 Calder Cup Finals – Series “O” (best-of-7)
Grand Rapids Griffins vs. Syracuse Crunch | Finals Infographic
Game 1 – Fri., June 2 – GRAND RAPIDS 3, Syracuse 2 | Recap/Highlights
Game 2 – Sat., June 3 – GRAND RAPIDS 6, Syracuse 5 (2OT)
Game 3 – Wed., June 7 – Grand Rapids at Syracuse, 7:00
Game 4 – Fri., June 9 – Grand Rapids at Syracuse, 7:00
*Game 5 – Sat., June 10 – Grand Rapids at Syracuse, 7:00
*Game 6 – Tue., June 13 – Syracuse at Grand Rapids, 7:00
*Game 7 – Wed., June 14 – Syracuse at Grand Rapids, 7:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
(Feature Photo/TheAHL.com)

