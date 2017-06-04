Ben Street‘s second goal of the night came at 7:02 of the second overtime to give the Grand Rapids Griffins a 6-5 win over the Syracuse Crunch Saturday at Van Andel Arena.
The Griffins now have a 2-0 series lead in the Calder Cup Final in the best-of-seven series.
Street added an assist for a three-point night, Martin Frk added a goal and two assists and Jared Coreau (13-2) made 21 of his 50 saves during sudden-death as Grand Rapids remained perfect at home this postseason.
The Griffins opened the Game 2 scoring at 5:27 of the first period with a power-play goal as Frk picked the top corner with a laser from the right-wing faceoff dot, his fourth goal of the playoffs.
Syracuse answered at 10:37 as Yanni Gourde netted his sixth goal of the postseason, skating down the right wing and chipping the puck past Coreau.
Street put the Griffins back up at 12:29 with his fifth goal of the playoffs, burying a rebound into an open cage after Mike McKenna‘s initial save off an Eric Tangradi shot.
Grand Rapids carried the 2-1 lead into the second period but the Crunch tied it up again at the 4:30 mark when Joel Vermin got around a defender and went backhand-to-forehand before slipping a shot past Coreau for his second goal of the series and seventh of the playoffs.
Just 71 seconds later, the Crunch took their first lead of Game 2 as captain Erik Condra drove to the net and put in the rebound of Matthew Peca‘s shot at 5:41.
The Griffins made it 3-3 with another power-play goal at 12:53. Frk sprung Mitch Callahan into the offensive zone with a long outlet pass, and Evgeny Svechnikov knocked in a rebound for his fifth goal of the playoffs.
Game 1 hero Tomas Nosek gave Grand Rapids a 4-3 lead just 24 seconds into the third, deflecting a shot by Street past McKenna for his 10th goal of the playoffs.
But Syracuse scored its first power-play goal in seven tries this series to tie it at 4-4 with 12:13 remaining, as Cory Conacher one-timed a feed from Gourde for his 10th postseason goal, re-tying Nosek for the league lead.
Tyler Bertuzzi gave Grand Rapids its fourth one-goal lead of the night with 6:24 to go, finishing a barrage of Griffins shots with a rocket from the left-wing dot, his seventh goal of the playoffs.
Byron Froese missed a chance to tie the game on a penalty shot with 5:07 to go, but the Crunch got the equalizer 22 seconds after when Michael Bournival scored his seventh of the playoffs.
Syracuse had several great chances in overtime, including a power play that spanned the two extra periods but leaves West Michigan without a win.
McKenna (11-7) made 45 saves on the night.
NOTES: Shots on goal were 55-51 in favor of Syracuse… This was the first double-overtime game in the Calder Cup Finals since 2005, when Patrick Sharp gave Philadelphia a 2-1 win over Chicago in Game 2 of that series… Attendance was 10,834, the Griffins’ first sellout of the postseason… Grand Rapids’ three power-play goals tied a franchise record for a single playoff game… The Griffins improved to 9-0 when scoring the game’s first goal, and 9-0 at home… The Crunch, 2-7 on the road in the playoffs, will take their own nine-game home winning streak into Game 3 on Wednesday. – (TheAHL.com)
Boxscore
Grand Rapids 6 – Syracuse 5 Double-OT
|Scoring
|1
|2
|3
|OT
|2OT
|Total
|PP
|Syracuse Crunch
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1 / 6
|Grand Rapids Griffins
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|6
|3 / 5
|Shots
|1
|2
|3
|OT
|2OT
|Total
|Syracuse Crunch
|12
|7
|15
|16
|5
|55
|Grand Rapids Griffins
|12
|15
|8
|11
|5
|51
|#
|Skater
|Pos
|G
|A
|PIM
|Shots
|+/-
|4
|Dotchin, Jake
|D
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|Masin, Dominik
|D
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1
|9
|Cirelli, Anthony
|C
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|11
|C
|Condra, Erik
|RW
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|15
|Lynch, Kevin
|C
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|16
|McGinn, Tye
|LW
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|20
|A
|Taormina, Matt
|D
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|21
|Froese, Byron
|C
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|22
|Peca, Matthew
|C
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|25
|Brodeur, Mathieu
|D
|0
|0
|0
|4
|-1
|26
|Thomas, Ben
|D
|0
|0
|0
|3
|-1
|37
|Gourde, Yanni
|LW
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|40
|Dumont, Gabriel
|C
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|65
|A
|Koekkoek, Slater
|D
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|73
|Erne, Adam
|LW
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|78
|Bournival, Michael
|LW
|1
|1
|2
|6
|1
|89
|Conacher, Cory
|RW
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|92
|Vermin, Joel
|RW
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|#
|Goalie
|GA
|Mins
|SA
|SVS
|G
|A
|PIM
|50
|Gudlevskis, Kristers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|56
|McKenna, Mike
|6
|87:02
|51
|45
|0
|0
|0
|Head Coach: Benoit Groulx
|Assistant Coach: Jeff Halpern
|Assistant Coach: Trent Cull
|#
|Skater
|Pos
|G
|A
|PIM
|Shots
|+/-
|2
|Hicketts, Joe
|D
|0
|1
|0
|4
|1
|4
|C
|Paetsch, Nathan
|D
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Russo, Robbie
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|10
|Street, Ben
|C
|2
|1
|2
|8
|2
|15
|Callahan, Mitch
|RW
|0
|1
|0
|4
|1
|18
|A
|Lashoff, Brian
|D
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|19
|Nosek, Tomas
|C
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-3
|20
|Renouf, Dan
|D
|0
|0
|0
|3
|-1
|23
|Turgeon, Dominic
|C
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|Tangradi, Eric
|LW
|0
|2
|0
|6
|2
|27
|Frk, Martin
|RW
|1
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|28
|Lorito, Matt
|LW
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|39
|Bertuzzi, Tyler
|LW
|1
|0
|2
|2
|-3
|45
|Campbell, Colin
|RW
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|51
|Criscuolo, Kyle
|C
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|52
|McIlrath, Dylan
|D
|0
|0
|2
|2
|-1
|55
|A
|Ford, Matthew
|RW
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|77
|Svechnikov, Evgeny
|RW
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|#
|Goalie
|GA
|Mins
|SA
|SVS
|G
|A
|PIM
|31
|Coreau, Jared
|5
|87:00
|55
|50
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Pasquale, Eddie
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Head Coach: Todd Nelson
|Assistant Coach: Mike Knuble
|Assistant Coach: Ben Simon
Scoring
|1st
|5:27
|GR
|Martin Frk (4) ASST: Matthew Ford (4), Tomas Nosek (8) (PP)
|10:37
|SYR
|Yanni Gourde (6) ASST: None
|12:29
|GR
|Ben Street (5) ASST: Eric Tangradi (14)
|2nd
|4:30
|SYR
|Joel Vermin (7) ASST: None
|5:41
|SYR
|Erik Condra (5) ASST: Matthew Peca (9), Michael Bournival (4)
|12:53
|GR
|Evgeny Svechnikov (5) ASST: Mitch Callahan (9), Martin Frk (7)(PP)
|3rd
|0:24
|GR
|Tomas Nosek (10) ASST: Ben Street (12), Martin Frk (8) (PP)
|7:47
|SYR
|Cory Conacher (10) ASST: Yanni Gourde (14), Adam Erne (5)(PP)
|13:36
|GR
|Tyler Bertuzzi (7) ASST: Nathan Paetsch (4), Joe Hicketts (6)
|15:15
|SYR
|Michael Bournival (7) ASST: Jake Dotchin (6), Erik Condra (11)
|OT
|No Scoring
|2nd OT
|7:02
|GR
|Ben Street (6) ASST: Eric Tangradi (15)
|1st
|03:06
|GR
|Brian Lashoff, Hooking, 2 min PP
|03:48
|SYR
|Cory Conacher, Hooking, 2 min PP
|14:03
|GR
|Dylan McIlrath, Roughing, 2 min PP
|17:17
|SYR
|Michael Bournival, Hooking, 2 min PP
|17:24
|GR
|Martin Frk, Checking to the head, 2 min PP
|2nd
|00:04
|GR
|Tomas Nosek, Elbowing, 2 min PP
|06:08
|SYR
|Tye McGinn, Tripping, 2 min PP
|11:29
|SYR
|Dominik Masin, Tripping, 2 min PP
|19:36
|SYR
|Gabriel Dumont, Hooking, 2 min PP
|3rd
|06:28
|GR
|Tyler Bertuzzi, Cross-checking, 2 min PP
|OT
|18:21
|GR
|Ben Street, Delay of game, 2 min PP
|2nd OT
|No Penalties
|#
|Shooter
|#
|Goaltender
|Period
|Time
|Goal?
|21
|Byron Froese
|31
|Jared Coreau
|3rd
|14:53
|No
|#
|Shooter
|#
|Goaltender
|Period
|Time
|Goal?
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|
Ben Street
Grand Rapids Griffins
G: 2
A: 1
|
Martin Frk
Grand Rapids Griffins
G: 1
A: 2
|
Cory Conacher
Syracuse Crunch
G: 1
A: 0
|PP
|PIM
|PTS
|Syracuse Crunch
|1 / 6
|10 min / 5 inf
|5 G + 6 A = 11 PTS
|Grand Rapids Griffins
|3 / 5
|12 min / 6 inf
|6 G + 10 A = 16 PTS
|Arena
|OFFICIALS
|
Van Andel Arena
Attendance: 10834
Start: 7:11 pm
End: 11:17 pm
Length: 4:06
|
Referee: Terry Koharski (10)
Referee: Jake Brenk (42)
Linesman: Kory Nagy (97)
Linesman: Ryan Daisy (81)
Grand Rapids Griffins vs. Syracuse Crunch | Finals Infographic
Game 1 – Fri., June 2 – GRAND RAPIDS 3, Syracuse 2 | Recap/Highlights
Game 2 – Sat., June 3 – GRAND RAPIDS 6, Syracuse 5 (2OT)
Game 3 – Wed., June 7 – Grand Rapids at Syracuse, 7:00
Game 4 – Fri., June 9 – Grand Rapids at Syracuse, 7:00
*Game 5 – Sat., June 10 – Grand Rapids at Syracuse, 7:00
*Game 6 – Tue., June 13 – Syracuse at Grand Rapids, 7:00
*Game 7 – Wed., June 14 – Syracuse at Grand Rapids, 7:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
