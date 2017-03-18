The Syracuse Crunch announced today that forward Erik Condra has been named the 20th captain in team history. Also, defenseman Matt Taormina has been named a permanent alternate captain.

The Crunch has played without a captain since defenseman Luke Witkowski was recalled to Tampa Bay in January.

The 30 year old Condra is in his first full season with the Crunch and second with the Tampa Bay Lightning organization. The 5-foot-11, 183 pound forward, has played in 42 games with the Crunch, accumulating 12 goals and 37 points. He is tied for third on the team with three game-winning goals, while his 37 points rank fifth. He scored his first professional hat trick with the Syracuse in February.

Condra has played in 366 career NHL games with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Ottawa Senators scoring 39 goals and 98 points and achieving a plus-18 rating.

(Photos/Christine Gunn)

