Cory Conacher, Joel Vermin and Matthew Peca each scored twice to lead the Syracuse Crunch over the Toronto Marlies 8-5 in Game 2 of the North Division final series Saturday.

Tye McGinn, and Michael Bournival also scored for the Crunch, who jumped out early with a four-goal first period, outshooting Toronto 16-2. Byron Froese had two assists and Yanni Gourde dished out three helpers.

Syracuse goalie Mike McKenna allowed five goals on 19 shots but got away with it, despite his off night.

Boxscore

Syracuse Crunch 8 – Toronto Marlies 5

Game #: 2

Syracuse has built a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game three is in Toronto on Tuesday, followed by Game four on Wednesday.

(Feature Photo/Christine Gunn)

Follow me on Twitter @LightningShout and please “like” LightningShout on Facebook. You can email us at lightningshout@aol.com.