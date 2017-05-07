Quantcast
The Sports Daily > LightningShout
Crunch Take Control, Beat Marlies 8-5 To Build A 2-0 Series Lead
Posted by on May 6, 2017

Cory Conacher, Joel Vermin and Matthew Peca each scored twice to lead the Syracuse Crunch over the Toronto Marlies 8-5 in Game 2 of the North Division final series Saturday.

Tye McGinn, and Michael Bournival also scored for the Crunch, who jumped out early with a four-goal first period, outshooting Toronto 16-2. Byron Froese had two assists and Yanni Gourde dished out three helpers.

Syracuse goalie Mike McKenna allowed five goals on 19 shots but got away with it, despite his off night.

Boxscore

Syracuse Crunch 8 – Toronto Marlies 5

Game #: 2
Saturday, May 06, 2017
Scoring 1 2 3 Total PP
Toronto Marlies 1 2 2 5 3 / 7
Syracuse Crunch 4 2 2 8 1 / 8

 

Shots 1 2 3 Total
Toronto Marlies 2 6 11 19
Syracuse Crunch 16 8 12 36
Toronto Marlies
# Skater Pos G A PIM Shots +/-
2 C Campbell, Andrew D 0 0 2 1 -1
3 Valiev, Rinat D 0 0 0 1 -3
4 A Holl, Justin D 0 1 0 1 1
5 Oleksy, Steve D 0 0 4 1 -1
6 Nielsen, Andrew D 0 1 10 1 -3
8 Dermott, Travis D 0 1 0 2 -1
10 O’Reilly, Cal C 1 0 0 1 -2
11 Johnsson, Andreas LW 1 0 2 2 0
15 Kalinin, Sergey C 0 0 0 0 -1
17 Clune, Richard LW 0 0 12 0 -2
19 Leipsic, Brendan LW 0 0 10 1 -2
27 Grundstrom, Carl LW 1 1 0 1 -2
28 Kapanen, Kasperi RW 1 0 0 1 -3
33 Gauthier, Frederik C 0 0 0 0 -2
36 Rychel, Kerby LW 0 0 2 1 -3
38 A Greening, Colin C 0 1 0 3 0
39 Griffith, Seth RW 1 2 0 2 1
46 Moore, Trevor LW 0 0 2 0 -2
# Goalie GA Mins SA SVS G A PIM
1 Kaskisuo, Kasimir 5 22:29 18 13 0 0 0
30 Bibeau, Antoine 2 37:06 17 15 0 0 0
Head CoachSheldon Keefe
Assistant CoachA.J. MacLean
Syracuse Crunch
# Skater Pos G A PIM Shots +/-
4 Dotchin, Jake D 0 0 15 1 1
5 Masin, Dominik D 0 1 2 1 0
11 C Condra, Erik RW 0 1 4 2 0
15 Lynch, Kevin C 0 1 0 0 1
16 McGinn, Tye LW 1 1 4 1 1
20 A Taormina, Matt D 0 1 0 3 2
21 Froese, Byron C 0 2 0 5 1
22 Peca, Matthew C 2 0 0 3 2
25 Brodeur, Mathieu D 0 0 0 2 0
26 Thomas, Ben D 0 1 0 2 4
37 Gourde, Yanni LW 0 3 0 2 2
40 A Dumont, Gabriel C 0 0 0 1 1
65 Koekkoek, Slater D 0 0 0 1 2
73 Erne, Adam LW 0 1 0 2 0
78 Bournival, Michael LW 1 1 0 2 1
85 Walcott, Daniel D 0 1 10 0 1
89 Conacher, Cory RW 2 1 0 4 2
92 Vermin, Joel RW 2 0 0 4 2
# Goalie GA Mins SA SVS G A PIM
50 Gudlevskis, Kristers 0 0 0 0 0 0
56 McKenna, Mike 5 60:00 19 14 0 0 0
Head CoachBenoit Groulx
Assistant CoachJeff Halpern
Assistant CoachTrent Cull

Scoring

1st
3:27 SYR Cory Conacher (2) ASST: Byron Froese (3), Ben Thomas(2) (SH)
4:48 SYR Michael Bournival (1) ASST: Cory Conacher (3), Yanni Gourde (1)
9:30 SYR Matthew Peca (1) ASST: Michael Bournival (1), Adam Erne (3)
15:15 TOR Andreas Johnsson (3) ASST: Justin Holl (6)
19:39 SYR Tye McGinn (3) ASST: Byron Froese (4), Matt Taormina(5) (PP)
2nd
2:29 SYR Joel Vermin (2) ASST: Daniel Walcott (2), Kevin Lynch (1)
4:00 SYR Matthew Peca (2) ASST: Erik Condra (4), Tye McGinn (3)
8:15 TOR Cal O’Reilly (1) ASST: Carl Grundstrom (1), Seth Griffith(2) (PP)
12:00 TOR Kasperi Kapanen (1) ASST: Travis Dermott (4) (PP)
3rd
10:46 TOR Carl Grundstrom (1) ASST: Andrew Nielsen (2), Seth Griffith (3) (PP)
11:58 SYR Cory Conacher (3) ASST: Yanni Gourde (2) (SH)
16:18 SYR Joel Vermin (3) ASST: Dominik Masin (1), Yanni Gourde(3) (EN)
18:56 TOR Seth Griffith (1) ASST: Colin Greening (1)
Penalties
1st
01:21 TOR Bench, Served by Trevor Moore, Bench minor – Too many men, 2 min PP
01:48 SYR Tye McGinn, Hooking, 2 min PP
06:45 SYR Erik Condra, Elbowing, 2 min PP
11:02 TOR Andrew Campbell, Cross-checking, 2 min PP
16:32 TOR Kerby Rychel, Unsportsmanlike conduct, 2 min PP
19:15 TOR Andreas Johnsson, Holding, 2 min PP
19:39 TOR Brendan Leipsic, Misconduct – Unsportsmanlike conduct, 10 min
2nd
07:11 SYR Tye McGinn, High-sticking, 2 min PP
08:52 SYR Jake Dotchin, Major – Interference, 5 min PP
08:52 SYR Jake Dotchin, Game misconduct – Interference, 10 min
15:41 TOR Steve Oleksy, Slashing, 2 min PP
3rd
04:50 TOR Trevor Moore, Unsportsmanlike conduct – Playing without helmet, 2 min PP
08:47 SYR Erik Condra, Hooking, 2 min PP
10:04 SYR Dominik Masin, Tripping, 2 min PP
16:49 TOR Richard Clune, Roughing, 2 min PP
16:49 TOR Richard Clune, Misconduct – Continuing altercation, 10 min
16:49 TOR Andrew Nielsen, Misconduct – Continuing altercation, 10 min
16:49 SYR Daniel Walcott, Misconduct – Continuing altercation, 10 min
19:13 TOR Steve Oleksy, Holding, 2 min PP
Three Stars
PP PIM PTS
Toronto Marlies 3 / 7 46 min / 11 inf 5 G + 7 A = 12 PTS
Syracuse Crunch 1 / 8 35 min / 8 inf 8 G + 15 A = 23 PTS
Arena OFFICIALS
Onondaga County War Memorial Arena
Attendance: 5588
Start: 7:04 pm
End: 9:41 pm
Length: 2:37
Referee: Pierre Lambert (47)
Referee: Peter MacDougall (45)
Linesman: Ryan Daisy (81)
Linesman: Francois Dussureault (60)

Syracuse has built a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game three is in Toronto on Tuesday, followed by Game four on Wednesday.

(Feature Photo/Christine Gunn)

Follow me on Twitter @LightningShout and please “like” LightningShout on Facebook. You can email us at lightningshout@aol.com.