Cory Conacher, Joel Vermin and Matthew Peca each scored twice to lead the Syracuse Crunch over the Toronto Marlies 8-5 in Game 2 of the North Division final series Saturday.
Tye McGinn, and Michael Bournival also scored for the Crunch, who jumped out early with a four-goal first period, outshooting Toronto 16-2. Byron Froese had two assists and Yanni Gourde dished out three helpers.
Syracuse goalie Mike McKenna allowed five goals on 19 shots but got away with it, despite his off night.
Syracuse Crunch 8 – Toronto Marlies 5
|Scoring
|1
|2
|3
|Total
|PP
|Toronto Marlies
|1
|2
|2
|5
|3 / 7
|Syracuse Crunch
|4
|2
|2
|8
|1 / 8
|Shots
|1
|2
|3
|Total
|Toronto Marlies
|2
|6
|11
|19
|Syracuse Crunch
|16
|8
|12
|36
|#
|Skater
|Pos
|G
|A
|PIM
|Shots
|+/-
|2
|C
|Campbell, Andrew
|D
|0
|0
|2
|1
|-1
|3
|Valiev, Rinat
|D
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|4
|A
|Holl, Justin
|D
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|Oleksy, Steve
|D
|0
|0
|4
|1
|-1
|6
|Nielsen, Andrew
|D
|0
|1
|10
|1
|-3
|8
|Dermott, Travis
|D
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-1
|10
|O’Reilly, Cal
|C
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|11
|Johnsson, Andreas
|LW
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|15
|Kalinin, Sergey
|C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|17
|Clune, Richard
|LW
|0
|0
|12
|0
|-2
|19
|Leipsic, Brendan
|LW
|0
|0
|10
|1
|-2
|27
|Grundstrom, Carl
|LW
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|28
|Kapanen, Kasperi
|RW
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|33
|Gauthier, Frederik
|C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|36
|Rychel, Kerby
|LW
|0
|0
|2
|1
|-3
|38
|A
|Greening, Colin
|C
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|39
|Griffith, Seth
|RW
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|46
|Moore, Trevor
|LW
|0
|0
|2
|0
|-2
|#
|Goalie
|GA
|Mins
|SA
|SVS
|G
|A
|PIM
|1
|Kaskisuo, Kasimir
|5
|22:29
|18
|13
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Bibeau, Antoine
|2
|37:06
|17
|15
|0
|0
|0
|Head Coach: Sheldon Keefe
|Assistant Coach: A.J. MacLean
|#
|Skater
|Pos
|G
|A
|PIM
|Shots
|+/-
|4
|Dotchin, Jake
|D
|0
|0
|15
|1
|1
|5
|Masin, Dominik
|D
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|11
|C
|Condra, Erik
|RW
|0
|1
|4
|2
|0
|15
|Lynch, Kevin
|C
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|16
|McGinn, Tye
|LW
|1
|1
|4
|1
|1
|20
|A
|Taormina, Matt
|D
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|21
|Froese, Byron
|C
|0
|2
|0
|5
|1
|22
|Peca, Matthew
|C
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|25
|Brodeur, Mathieu
|D
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|26
|Thomas, Ben
|D
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|37
|Gourde, Yanni
|LW
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|40
|A
|Dumont, Gabriel
|C
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|65
|Koekkoek, Slater
|D
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|73
|Erne, Adam
|LW
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|78
|Bournival, Michael
|LW
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|85
|Walcott, Daniel
|D
|0
|1
|10
|0
|1
|89
|Conacher, Cory
|RW
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|92
|Vermin, Joel
|RW
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|#
|Goalie
|GA
|Mins
|SA
|SVS
|G
|A
|PIM
|50
|Gudlevskis, Kristers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|56
|McKenna, Mike
|5
|60:00
|19
|14
|0
|0
|0
|Head Coach: Benoit Groulx
|Assistant Coach: Jeff Halpern
|Assistant Coach: Trent Cull
Scoring
|1st
|3:27
|SYR
|Cory Conacher (2) ASST: Byron Froese (3), Ben Thomas(2) (SH)
|4:48
|SYR
|Michael Bournival (1) ASST: Cory Conacher (3), Yanni Gourde (1)
|9:30
|SYR
|Matthew Peca (1) ASST: Michael Bournival (1), Adam Erne (3)
|15:15
|TOR
|Andreas Johnsson (3) ASST: Justin Holl (6)
|19:39
|SYR
|Tye McGinn (3) ASST: Byron Froese (4), Matt Taormina(5) (PP)
|2nd
|2:29
|SYR
|Joel Vermin (2) ASST: Daniel Walcott (2), Kevin Lynch (1)
|4:00
|SYR
|Matthew Peca (2) ASST: Erik Condra (4), Tye McGinn (3)
|8:15
|TOR
|Cal O’Reilly (1) ASST: Carl Grundstrom (1), Seth Griffith(2) (PP)
|12:00
|TOR
|Kasperi Kapanen (1) ASST: Travis Dermott (4) (PP)
|3rd
|10:46
|TOR
|Carl Grundstrom (1) ASST: Andrew Nielsen (2), Seth Griffith (3) (PP)
|11:58
|SYR
|Cory Conacher (3) ASST: Yanni Gourde (2) (SH)
|16:18
|SYR
|Joel Vermin (3) ASST: Dominik Masin (1), Yanni Gourde(3) (EN)
|18:56
|TOR
|Seth Griffith (1) ASST: Colin Greening (1)
|1st
|01:21
|TOR
|Bench, Served by Trevor Moore, Bench minor – Too many men, 2 min PP
|01:48
|SYR
|Tye McGinn, Hooking, 2 min PP
|06:45
|SYR
|Erik Condra, Elbowing, 2 min PP
|11:02
|TOR
|Andrew Campbell, Cross-checking, 2 min PP
|16:32
|TOR
|Kerby Rychel, Unsportsmanlike conduct, 2 min PP
|19:15
|TOR
|Andreas Johnsson, Holding, 2 min PP
|19:39
|TOR
|Brendan Leipsic, Misconduct – Unsportsmanlike conduct, 10 min
|2nd
|07:11
|SYR
|Tye McGinn, High-sticking, 2 min PP
|08:52
|SYR
|Jake Dotchin, Major – Interference, 5 min PP
|08:52
|SYR
|Jake Dotchin, Game misconduct – Interference, 10 min
|15:41
|TOR
|Steve Oleksy, Slashing, 2 min PP
|3rd
|04:50
|TOR
|Trevor Moore, Unsportsmanlike conduct – Playing without helmet, 2 min PP
|08:47
|SYR
|Erik Condra, Hooking, 2 min PP
|10:04
|SYR
|Dominik Masin, Tripping, 2 min PP
|16:49
|TOR
|Richard Clune, Roughing, 2 min PP
|16:49
|TOR
|Richard Clune, Misconduct – Continuing altercation, 10 min
|16:49
|TOR
|Andrew Nielsen, Misconduct – Continuing altercation, 10 min
|16:49
|SYR
|Daniel Walcott, Misconduct – Continuing altercation, 10 min
|19:13
|TOR
|Steve Oleksy, Holding, 2 min PP
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|
Cory Conacher
Syracuse Crunch
G: 2
A: 1
|
Matthew Peca
Syracuse Crunch
G: 2
A: 0
|
Michael Bournival
Syracuse Crunch
G: 1
A: 1
|PP
|PIM
|PTS
|Toronto Marlies
|3 / 7
|46 min / 11 inf
|5 G + 7 A = 12 PTS
|Syracuse Crunch
|1 / 8
|35 min / 8 inf
|8 G + 15 A = 23 PTS
|Arena
|OFFICIALS
|
Onondaga County War Memorial Arena
Attendance: 5588
Start: 7:04 pm
End: 9:41 pm
Length: 2:37
|
Referee: Pierre Lambert (47)
Referee: Peter MacDougall (45)
Linesman: Ryan Daisy (81)
Linesman: Francois Dussureault (60)
Syracuse has built a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game three is in Toronto on Tuesday, followed by Game four on Wednesday.
(Feature Photo/Christine Gunn)
