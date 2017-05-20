The Syracuse Crunch scored early on goals by Tye McGinn and Michael Bournival. and went on to defeat the Providence Bruins, 6-3 in Game 1 of the Calder Cup Eastern Conference finals on Friday night.

Syracuse goalie Mike McKenna made 33 saves and was named the number one star.

Providence made it close late in the third period, but Yanni Gourde and Bryan Froese clinched the victory with an empty net goal apiece.

Boxscore

Syracuse 6 -Providence 3

Game #: 1

Game 2 is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Sunday at The Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence..

(Feature Photo/TheAHL.com)

