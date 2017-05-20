Quantcast
The Sports Daily > LightningShout
Crunch Take Game 1, 6-3 Over Bruins
Posted by on May 19, 2017

The Syracuse Crunch scored early on goals by Tye McGinn and Michael Bournival. and went on to defeat the Providence Bruins, 6-3 in Game 1 of the Calder Cup Eastern Conference finals on Friday night.

Syracuse goalie Mike McKenna made 33 saves and was named the number one star.

Providence made it close late in the third period, but Yanni Gourde and Bryan Froese clinched the victory with an empty net goal apiece.

The Syracuse Crunch and Providence Bruins face off to start Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday, May 19, 2017, at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, R.I. Providence, R.I. (courtesy of the Providence Bruins)

Boxscore

Syracuse 6 -Providence 3

Game #: 1
Friday, May 19, 2017
Scoring 1 2 3 Total PP
Syracuse Crunch 2 1 3 6 1 / 2
Providence Bruins 0 1 2 3 0 / 2

 

Shots 1 2 3 Total
Syracuse Crunch 8 8 9 25
Providence Bruins 16 10 10 36

Syracuse Crunch

# Skater Pos G A PIM Shots +/-
4 Dotchin, Jake D 0 0 0 0 2
5 Masin, Dominik D 0 0 0 0 1
11 C Condra, Erik RW 0 1 2 2 0
15 Lynch, Kevin C 0 0 2 2 1
16 McGinn, Tye LW 1 0 0 3 0
20 A Taormina, Matt D 0 1 0 1 1
21 Froese, Byron C 1 0 0 3 1
22 Peca, Matthew C 0 2 0 0 1
25 Brodeur, Mathieu D 0 0 0 0 0
26 Thomas, Ben D 0 0 0 0 -1
37 Gourde, Yanni LW 1 1 0 3 2
40 Dumont, Gabriel C 1 1 0 1 0
65 A Koekkoek, Slater D 0 0 0 3 1
73 Erne, Adam LW 0 1 0 1 -1
78 Bournival, Michael LW 1 0 0 3 2
85 Walcott, Daniel D 0 0 0 0 0
89 Conacher, Cory RW 0 1 0 2 1
92 Vermin, Joel RW 1 1 0 1 -1
# Goalie GA Mins SA SVS G A PIM
50 Gudlevskis, Kristers 0 0 0 0 0 0
56 McKenna, Mike 3 60:00 36 33 0 0 0
Head CoachBenoit Groulx
Assistant CoachJeff Halpern
Assistant CoachTrent Cull

Providence Bruins

# Skater Pos G A PIM Shots +/-
2 Grant, Alex D 1 1 0 3 0
3 C Cross, Tommy D 0 1 0 1 -1
5 Grzelcyk, Matt D 0 1 0 1 1
6 Casto, Chris D 0 0 0 3 -1
8 Breen, Chris D 0 0 0 1 -1
9 Heinen, Danton C 1 0 0 4 -2
11 Randell, Tyler RW 0 0 2 2 1
14 Fitzgerald, Ryan C 0 0 0 1 1
15 Simpson, Wayne RW 0 1 0 0 -1
20 Hargrove, Colton LW 0 0 0 3 -2
21 Blidh, Anton LW 0 0 0 1 1
24 Porter, Chris LW 0 0 0 5 0
25 A Cave, Colby C 0 0 2 2 -3
27 Czarnik, Austin C 0 0 0 1 -2
28 Arnesson, Linus D 0 0 0 0 -1
29 DeBrusk, Jake LW 1 0 0 4 0
37 A Szwarz, Jordan RW 0 0 0 3 -1
41 Senyshyn, Zach RW 0 0 0 1 -1
# Goalie GA Mins SA SVS G A PIM
31 McIntyre, Zane 4 58:48 23 19 0 0 0
47 Subban, Malcolm 0 0 0 0 0 0
Head CoachKevin Dean
Assistant CoachJay Leach
Assistant CoachTrent Whitfield

Scoring

1st
3:57 SYR Tye McGinn (4) ASST: Erik Condra (8)
12:20 SYR Michael Bournival (3) ASST: Cory Conacher (6), Yanni Gourde(7)
2nd
4:37 PRO Alex Grant (2) ASST: None
6:56 SYR Joel Vermin (5) ASST: Matthew Peca (7), Matt Taormina (9)(PP)
3rd
4:23 SYR Gabriel Dumont (4) ASST: Adam Erne (4), Joel Vermin (1)
12:56 PRO Jake DeBrusk (6) ASST: Matt Grzelcyk (3), Alex Grant (5)
13:09 PRO Danton Heinen (6) ASST: Wayne Simpson (5), Tommy Cross(6)
18:25 SYR Yanni Gourde (3) ASST: Gabriel Dumont (2) (EN)
19:38 SYR Byron Froese (4) ASST: Matthew Peca (8) (EN)

Penalties

1st
No Penalties
2nd
05:00 PRO Tyler Randell, Boarding, 2 min PP
09:16 SYR Kevin Lynch, Holding, 2 min PP
12:27 PRO Colby Cave, Interference, 2 min PP
14:48 SYR Erik Condra, Hooking, 2 min PP
3rd
No Penalties

Three Stars

PP PIM PTS
Syracuse Crunch 1 / 2 4 min / 2 inf 6 G + 9 A = 15 PTS
Providence Bruins 0 / 2 4 min / 2 inf 3 G + 4 A = 7 PTS

 

Arena OFFICIALS
Dunkin’ Donuts Center
Attendance: 3431
Start: 7:03 pm
End: 9:25 pm
Length: 2:22
Referee: Chris Schlenker (48)
Referee: Evgenii Romasko (39)
Linesman: Francois Dussureault (60)
Linesman: Kory Nagy (97)

Eastern Conference Finals – Series “M” (best-of-7)
A4-Providence Bruins vs. N1-Syracuse Crunch
Game 1 – Fri., May 19 – Syracuse 6, PROVIDENCE 3
Game 2 – Sun., May 21 – Syracuse at Providence, 7:05
Game 3 – Wed., May 24 – Providence at Syracuse, 7:00
Game 4 – Fri., May 26 – Providence at Syracuse, 7:00
*Game 5 – Sat., May 27 – Providence at Syracuse, 7:00
*Game 6 – Tue., May 30 – Syracuse at Providence, 7:05
*Game 7 – Wed., May 31 – Syracuse at Providence, 7:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern

Game 2 is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Sunday at The Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence..

(Feature Photo/TheAHL.com)

Follow me on Twitter @LightningShout and please “like” LightningShout on Facebook. You can email us at lightningshout@aol.com.