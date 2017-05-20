The Syracuse Crunch scored early on goals by Tye McGinn and Michael Bournival. and went on to defeat the Providence Bruins, 6-3 in Game 1 of the Calder Cup Eastern Conference finals on Friday night.
Syracuse goalie Mike McKenna made 33 saves and was named the number one star.
Providence made it close late in the third period, but Yanni Gourde and Bryan Froese clinched the victory with an empty net goal apiece.
Boxscore
Syracuse 6 -Providence 3
|Scoring
|1
|2
|3
|Total
|PP
|Syracuse Crunch
|2
|1
|3
|6
|1 / 2
|Providence Bruins
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0 / 2
|Shots
|1
|2
|3
|Total
|Syracuse Crunch
|8
|8
|9
|25
|Providence Bruins
|16
|10
|10
|36
|#
|Skater
|Pos
|G
|A
|PIM
|Shots
|+/-
|4
|Dotchin, Jake
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Masin, Dominik
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|C
|Condra, Erik
|RW
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|15
|Lynch, Kevin
|C
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|16
|McGinn, Tye
|LW
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|20
|A
|Taormina, Matt
|D
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|21
|Froese, Byron
|C
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|22
|Peca, Matthew
|C
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|25
|Brodeur, Mathieu
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Thomas, Ben
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|37
|Gourde, Yanni
|LW
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|40
|Dumont, Gabriel
|C
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|65
|A
|Koekkoek, Slater
|D
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|73
|Erne, Adam
|LW
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|78
|Bournival, Michael
|LW
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|85
|Walcott, Daniel
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|89
|Conacher, Cory
|RW
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|92
|Vermin, Joel
|RW
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|#
|Goalie
|GA
|Mins
|SA
|SVS
|G
|A
|PIM
|50
|Gudlevskis, Kristers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|56
|McKenna, Mike
|3
|60:00
|36
|33
|0
|0
|0
|Head Coach: Benoit Groulx
|Assistant Coach: Jeff Halpern
|Assistant Coach: Trent Cull
|#
|Skater
|Pos
|G
|A
|PIM
|Shots
|+/-
|2
|Grant, Alex
|D
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|C
|Cross, Tommy
|D
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|5
|Grzelcyk, Matt
|D
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6
|Casto, Chris
|D
|0
|0
|0
|3
|-1
|8
|Breen, Chris
|D
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|9
|Heinen, Danton
|C
|1
|0
|0
|4
|-2
|11
|Randell, Tyler
|RW
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|14
|Fitzgerald, Ryan
|C
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|Simpson, Wayne
|RW
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-1
|20
|Hargrove, Colton
|LW
|0
|0
|0
|3
|-2
|21
|Blidh, Anton
|LW
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|Porter, Chris
|LW
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|25
|A
|Cave, Colby
|C
|0
|0
|2
|2
|-3
|27
|Czarnik, Austin
|C
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|28
|Arnesson, Linus
|D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|29
|DeBrusk, Jake
|LW
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|37
|A
|Szwarz, Jordan
|RW
|0
|0
|0
|3
|-1
|41
|Senyshyn, Zach
|RW
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|#
|Goalie
|GA
|Mins
|SA
|SVS
|G
|A
|PIM
|31
|McIntyre, Zane
|4
|58:48
|23
|19
|0
|0
|0
|47
|Subban, Malcolm
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Head Coach: Kevin Dean
|Assistant Coach: Jay Leach
|Assistant Coach: Trent Whitfield
Scoring
|1st
|3:57
|SYR
|Tye McGinn (4) ASST: Erik Condra (8)
|12:20
|SYR
|Michael Bournival (3) ASST: Cory Conacher (6), Yanni Gourde(7)
|2nd
|4:37
|PRO
|Alex Grant (2) ASST: None
|6:56
|SYR
|Joel Vermin (5) ASST: Matthew Peca (7), Matt Taormina (9)(PP)
|3rd
|4:23
|SYR
|Gabriel Dumont (4) ASST: Adam Erne (4), Joel Vermin (1)
|12:56
|PRO
|Jake DeBrusk (6) ASST: Matt Grzelcyk (3), Alex Grant (5)
|13:09
|PRO
|Danton Heinen (6) ASST: Wayne Simpson (5), Tommy Cross(6)
|18:25
|SYR
|Yanni Gourde (3) ASST: Gabriel Dumont (2) (EN)
|19:38
|SYR
|Byron Froese (4) ASST: Matthew Peca (8) (EN)
Penalties
|1st
|No Penalties
|2nd
|05:00
|PRO
|Tyler Randell, Boarding, 2 min PP
|09:16
|SYR
|Kevin Lynch, Holding, 2 min PP
|12:27
|PRO
|Colby Cave, Interference, 2 min PP
|14:48
|SYR
|Erik Condra, Hooking, 2 min PP
|3rd
|No Penalties
Three Stars
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|
Joel Vermin
Syracuse Crunch
G: 1
A: 1
|
Yanni Gourde
Syracuse Crunch
G: 1
A: 1
|
Alex Grant
Providence Bruins
G: 1
A: 1
|PP
|PIM
|PTS
|Syracuse Crunch
|1 / 2
|4 min / 2 inf
|6 G + 9 A = 15 PTS
|Providence Bruins
|0 / 2
|4 min / 2 inf
|3 G + 4 A = 7 PTS
|Arena
|OFFICIALS
|
Dunkin’ Donuts Center
Attendance: 3431
Start: 7:03 pm
End: 9:25 pm
Length: 2:22
|
Referee: Chris Schlenker (48)
Referee: Evgenii Romasko (39)
Linesman: Francois Dussureault (60)
Linesman: Kory Nagy (97)
Eastern Conference Finals – Series “M” (best-of-7)
A4-Providence Bruins vs. N1-Syracuse Crunch
Game 1 – Fri., May 19 – Syracuse 6, PROVIDENCE 3
Game 2 – Sun., May 21 – Syracuse at Providence, 7:05
Game 3 – Wed., May 24 – Providence at Syracuse, 7:00
Game 4 – Fri., May 26 – Providence at Syracuse, 7:00
*Game 5 – Sat., May 27 – Providence at Syracuse, 7:00
*Game 6 – Tue., May 30 – Syracuse at Providence, 7:05
*Game 7 – Wed., May 31 – Syracuse at Providence, 7:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
Game 2 is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Sunday at The Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence..
(Feature Photo/TheAHL.com)
Follow me on Twitter @LightningShout and please “like” LightningShout on Facebook. You can email us at lightningshout@aol.com.