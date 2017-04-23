The Syracuse Crunch have tied their series with the IceCaps at 1-1 following a 4-3 double-overtime win at Mile One.

Earlier overtime goals by both the Crunch and the IceCaps were waved off.

Tye McGinn scored midway through the second overtime period to lift the Syracuse Crunch to a 4-3 victory over the St. John’s IceCaps on Saturday in Game 2 of their American Hockey League playoff series.

Matt Taormina had a goal and two assists for Syracuse, which evened the best-of-five, first-round series at a game apiece. Slater Koekkoek and Cory Conacher also scored.

Charles Hudon, Jacob de la Rose and Stefan Matteau, with a goal and an assist, provided the offense for the IceCaps.

Crunch goaltender Mike McKenna made 38 saves. St. John’s Charlie Lindgren stopped 46 shots.

Game three of the best-of-five series will be played in Syracuse on Wednesday night.

