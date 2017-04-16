Quantcast
Crunch vs. IceCaps North Division Semifinal Schedule
Posted by on April 15, 2017

The American Hockey League has released the following schedule for the North Division semifinal round of the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs.

North Division Semifinals – Series “C” (best-of-5)
N1-Syracuse Crunch vs. N4-St. John’s IceCaps
Game 1 – Fri., Apr. 21 – Syracuse at St. John’s, 6:00
Game 2 – Sat., Apr. 22 – Syracuse at St. John’s, 6:00
Game 3 – Wed., Apr. 26 – St. John’s at Syracuse, 7:00
*Game 4 – Fri., Apr. 28 – St. John’s at Syracuse, 7:00
*Game 5 – Sat., Apr. 29 – St. John’s at Syracuse, 7:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern

