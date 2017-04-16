The American Hockey League has released the following schedule for the North Division semifinal round of the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs.

North Division Semifinals – Series “C” (best-of-5)

N1-Syracuse Crunch vs. N4-St. John’s IceCaps

Game 1 – Fri., Apr. 21 – Syracuse at St. John’s, 6:00

Game 2 – Sat., Apr. 22 – Syracuse at St. John’s, 6:00

Game 3 – Wed., Apr. 26 – St. John’s at Syracuse, 7:00

*Game 4 – Fri., Apr. 28 – St. John’s at Syracuse, 7:00

*Game 5 – Sat., Apr. 29 – St. John’s at Syracuse, 7:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern

